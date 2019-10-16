GOP women hear judges

In a often jovial gathering that somewhat belied the dead-serious nature of judges and courts, the Ector County Republican Women’s Club Wednesday heard several of a half-dozen statewide judicial candidates indicate that their work requires a sense of humor.

An estimated 200 group members at an Odessa Country Club luncheon heard incumbent Texas Supreme Court Justices Jane Bland, Jeff Boyd and Brett Busby and incumbent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Justices David Newell, Bert Richardson and Kevin Patrick Yeary recount some of the light-hearted aspects of their candidacies and service.

The candidates also asked the women to sign the petitions they needed to get onto the 2020 primary ballot — at least 50 signatures from each of the state’s 14 appeals court districts. A number of other 2020 candidates and local officials stood and introduced themselves.

Bland said the Supreme Court in Austin “is the court of last resort in Texas for civil cases, so it is important to have your support so we can bring consistency, certainty and equality under the law and so Texas citizens and businesses can expect the law to be applied the same way here in Ector County that it is Harris and El Paso counties or wherever you go.

“You should look for cases when judges are making decisions that are not consistent with our constitution and other courts around the state,” said Bland, who serves in the court’s Place 6.

Having succeeded Justice Dale Wainwright, who served from 2002-12, Boyd said he was uncertain how to run for re-election till Wainwright told him he “just had to remember three words: Texas Republican women.”

The membership cheered and Boyd said he was initially skeptical till Wainwright said, ‘No, I’m serious, go to all the Republican women’s meetings you can and you’ll win.’”

Boyd, the Place 7 justice, said he traveled the state doing that and was asked everywhere he went if he was serving with Wainwright. Then he told his wife about his experiences and she said, “Well, he is pretty good-looking.”

Busby recalled helping then-attorney general, now governor, Greg Abbott, and then-state solicitor general, now U.S. senator, Ted Cruz prepare in 2005 to argue Texas’ right to display the Ten Commandments at the state capitol before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Busby said Cruz began calling him “Justice Stevens” because Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was known for relentlessly grilling attorneys. Abbott and Cruz won the case on a 5-4 vote.

Noting the increased support that Democrats demonstrated in some regions of the state in the 2018 election, Busby, who holds Place 8, said, “Go down the ballot and vote in these races.

“We need good, conservative judges because no elected official can have more of an impact on your life, liberty or property than a judge in his court.”

Newell, the Place 9 justice on the Court of Criminal Appeals, said his court has a heavy case load, reviewing death penalty cases and other serious felonies, and in effect has “a conversation with the U.S. Supreme Court every day” as it considers whether its ruling could be federally reversed.

Richardson, holding Place 3, said the criminal appeals court rules on 8,000 to 11,000 cases annually including those in which defendants may have been wrongfully incarcerated.

Richardson said he once took part in a case in Fort Stockton where expert witnesses from around the nation convened on a case involving a woman who had been imprisoned for 10 years “with expressions on their faces like, where am I?”

He recounted falling out of his chair and breaking his collarbone with a lawyer running up to ask, “Are you all right?” to which he responded, “I can’t move.

“Our court doesn’t get all the attention, but it is an important court,” said Richardson. “So please make sure you’re voting for the most qualified person.”

Yeary said that like judges, there are three types of baseball umpires, those who say a pitch is not a ball or a strike until they call it, those who call the pitches as they see them and those who call the pitches as they are.

“It comes down to judicial philosophy,” said Yeary, the Place 4 justice. “Folks are going to get into disputes, but at the end of the day one party has to win and one has to lose. I try very hard to be the kind of judge who defers to the legislative branch and calls the law like it is.”

Yeary said the voters’ role in choosing judges is similar to the president’s in making federal judicial appointments.