  • May 25, 2020

2020 Census to hold call-in questionnaire for Basin veterans - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

2020 Census to hold call-in questionnaire for Basin veterans

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 25, 2020 12:37 pm

2020 Census to hold call-in questionnaire for Basin veterans Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

  •  

The 2020 Census Permian Basin partnership staff from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday (May 26) will hold a call-in event for veterans to assist in completing their 2020 census questionnaires. Veterans can call (432) 999-0970 and sworn-in U.S. Census Bureau response assistants will assist them.

Veterans benefit directly when their communities are counted correctly. Billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed each year based on census data that support education, housing, health care, hospitals, fire stations, and more. An accurate count is especially crucial for veterans in rural communities, those with disabilities, and those at risk of homelessness. Data from the 2020 Census will also help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plan programs and assess emerging needs for veterans, such as:

  • The VA Home Loan Guarantee program.
  • Post-9/11 GI Bill.
  • Job training and hiring preference programs.

The Census Bureau’s goal is a complete and accurate count of every person living in the United States. The census counts people at their common residence, which is where they live and sleep most of the time.

The Census Bureau wants to hire veterans for temporary census jobs. Apply to work as a census taker at 2020census.gov/jobs

 

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Reference Links

Posted in , on Monday, May 25, 2020 12:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
68°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: NNE at 14mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 54°
Skies clearing overnight. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 60°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 64°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]