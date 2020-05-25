2020 Census to hold call-in questionnaire for Basin veterans

The 2020 Census Permian Basin partnership staff from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday (May 26) will hold a call-in event for veterans to assist in completing their 2020 census questionnaires. Veterans can call (432) 999-0970 and sworn-in U.S. Census Bureau response assistants will assist them.

Veterans benefit directly when their communities are counted correctly. Billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed each year based on census data that support education, housing, health care, hospitals, fire stations, and more. An accurate count is especially crucial for veterans in rural communities, those with disabilities, and those at risk of homelessness. Data from the 2020 Census will also help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plan programs and assess emerging needs for veterans, such as:

The VA Home Loan Guarantee program.

Post-9/11 GI Bill.

Job training and hiring preference programs.

The Census Bureau’s goal is a complete and accurate count of every person living in the United States. The census counts people at their common residence, which is where they live and sleep most of the time.

The Census Bureau wants to hire veterans for temporary census jobs. Apply to work as a census taker at 2020census.gov/jobs.