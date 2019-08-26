City holding first tax hearing

The first of two tax rate hearings will be held at the Odessa City Council’s Tuesday meeting, where they plan to keep the same tax rate as last year, which is still a tax increase.

Council members will meet to hold this hearing and discuss other issues during their 6 p.m. meeting in the fifth floor meeting room of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

The property tax rate proposed by the council is $0.476601 per $100 valuation, the same as last year. Because of the appraisal value on properties in the city increasing so much this year, this would still amount to a tax increase. Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy previously said that would be a $68 increase to property taxes for the year for the average home value, evaluated at $144,018.

This will be the first of two public hearings held for the proposed tax rate. The second hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. The final two votes to establish the tax rate will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Council members will also vote to approve increases to the gas and solid waste rates. Atmos Energy is increasing their rates by $4.7 million to invest in capital improvement projects as well as salary increases, which Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said would amount to about a $2.48 increase to an Odessan’s monthly gas bill on average.

The solid waste rate may also be raised, as council members will vote to approve a 2.5 percent increase to the rate, which would be about a $0.50 increase to residential bills.

Council members will also consider amending the city code of ordinances to update the city’s ethics and code of conduct ordinance, the agenda shows. The city council has been discussing a possible ethics ordinance since late last year to address issues such as conflict of interest. This is an issue the city has dealt with in the past in relation to District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton and former District 5 Council Member Filiberto Gonzales.

A resolution will also be considered to declare the number of inhabitants residing in Odessa, which Planning and Zoning Director Randy Brinlee said has increased since the last census to about 121,768, which was an average estimate compiled by using the official estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, the estimate from the Texas State Demographer, and the city’s own estimate based on buildings and permits.

“That is strictly an estimate, but I think it’s a fairly accurate estimate and this is really just ahead of the official census count that will be next year on that,” Brinlee said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE CITY COUNIL WILL

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, Aug. 13, 2019.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, Aug. 20, 2019.

>> Consider approval of the request of Collinwood Management Inc., owner, and John Gannon, Inc., agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial on Lots 25-27, Block 3, Industrial Sites (northeast of the intersection of SE Loop 338 and Trunk St.) (Ordinance – Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request by Leeco Energy and Investments, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approx. 64.46 acre tract in Section 2, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Dawn Ave. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request by Odessa Housing Finance Corporation, owner, LCA, agent, for rezoning from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Multi-Family-One (MF-1) on an approx. 7.14 acre tract in Section 38, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Hunter Miler Way and 87th St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request by Noelle Land & Minerals, owner, LCA, agent, for rezoning from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Planned Development-Office (PD-O) on Lot 20, Block 11, Vista del Norte, 5th Filing (northeast of the intersection of Parks Legado Rd. and La Campana Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request of Alfonso & Ester Leal, owners, JARB Holdings, LLC, optionee, to rezone from Light Industrial (LI) to Single Family-Four (SF-4) on Lots 30-35, Block 1 and Lots 37- 43, Block 2, Galindo Addition (northwest and southwest corner of the intersection of S. Crane Ave. and Martines Pl.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider approval of the request by JCF, Inc., owner, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lot 5, Block 1, Bridges Subdivision; Lots 1, 3 & 4, Block 16, West Interstate Industrial Sites 3-41; 16.33 acres out of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Block 42, T-2-S; and 17.92 acres out of the north part of Section 41, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southwest of the intersection of Maurice Rd. and S. County Road West) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Consider the Approval of the Use of $7,538,535 in additional General Fund Revenues to fund one-time supplemental budget requests for FY 2019 (Resolution).

>> Consider codifying the current Downtown Infrastructure and Façade Grant Guidelines used for ODC grants and amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 11 “Taxation and Finance” by adding a new Article 11-4 “Downtown Infrastructure and Façade Grants ” to codify these policy guidelines and criteria, and adding reference to creation of new Design Review Board (Ordinance – Second and Final Approval).

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request of PTCAA Texas, LP, owner, for annexation to the City of Odessa and original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lot 1, Block 1, Flying J Addition (northwest corner of the intersection of Kermit Hwy. and W. Loop 338) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request of Betenbough Homes, owner, to rezone from Retail (R) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) approximately 19 ac. [two (2) tracts] and rezone from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Retail (R) approximately 0.8 ac. tract in Section 35, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (along East Loop 338 between 87th St. and proposed 100th St.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Open a public hearing for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget.

>> Consider a revision to a City Ordinance that adds a section addressing excessive absenteeism by the Citizens' Golf Advisory Committee members only or substitute an ordinance amendment that will apply uniform attendance requirements to all City boards in City Code Chapter 1, Article 1-7. (Second Approval)