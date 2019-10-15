Mass shootings hearing set

Spurred by a series of mass shootings in Texas, including one Aug. 31 in Odessa and Midland, the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety will bring its fact-finding mission to Odessa College at 2 p.m. Thursday in Deaderick Hall, seeking to ascertain, among other things, if stranger-to-stranger gun sales in the state should be subject to background checks.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently ordered the formation of committees in the Senate and House in Austin in response to shootings in Dallas, Santa Fe, in Galveston County, Sutherland Springs and El Paso along with the one here in which seven people died and 25 were wounded.

The gunman, Seth Ator, 36, was killed by law enforcement outside the Cinergy Theater off State Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland.

The panel is chaired by Republican Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston with Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffarini of Laredo as vice chair. Other members are Republicans Donna Campbell of New Braunfels, Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills, Jane Nelson of Flower Mound, Charles Perry of Lubbock and Larry Taylor of Friendswood and Democrats Jose Rodriguez of El Paso and John Whitmire of Houston.

Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, whose 31st District includes Ector County, will take part.

Reached Tuesday afternoon in his hometown, Seliger said the ideal outcome would be to stop the shootings, but that’s unlikely. “I hope we can begin coming up with some way to see that this doesn’t happen in places like Fort Stockton, Tyler or Cotulla,” he said.

“But they’ve happened in five different towns in our state and we have to assume they will happen again. Certainly, a lot of it has to do with mental health. Normally motivated people don’t go into a school, a mall or a church in a small town on Sunday and shoot innocent people.

“Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick attempted to start a dialogue, but he was lambasted by people on the far right and the NRA,” Seliger said. “We’ve got to address what happened and how we can keep it from happening again.”

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is on the 13-member House Select Committee that will hold an Odessa hearing in November on a date to be announced. “I will attend the Senate hearing just as a private citizen to show support and listen to the testimony,” Landgraf said.

“The real purpose of the House committee and I think the Senate’s as well is to gather as much input and feedback from our fellow Texans as possible. It’s clear that the politicians have not been able to come up with solutions on this issue, but I think the people of the state are in a good position to. It’s very good not just to stay in the confines of the Capitol but to get out to different communities across the state and hear directly from the people.”

Landgraf said House hearings were also planned in San Antonio, El Paso, Amarillo and possibly other cities at an organizational meeting last week in Dallas. Other West Texas committee members are Chairman Drew Darby of San Angelo and Four Price of Amarillo.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said such tragedies have become increasingly more commonplace ever since Charles Whitman, firing from the University of Texas Tower in Austin, killed 16 people and wounded 31 in August 1966. “We’re never going to stop these shootings, in my estimation, and my message to the State of Texas and our country is that we’ve got to get back to making consequences for people who commit crimes,” Griffis said.

He advocates an automatic death penalty for the perpetrators of mass shootings and an expedited appeals process so that they may be executed much more promptly than most condemned killers are now. “Nobody fears the consequences and I firmly believe that is a big factor in where we are today,” Griffis said.

“It should be an automatic death penalty and it ought to be expedited. These cases are slow getting through the courts because of the rights of the accused, but there ought to be a limit on the number of years to get their appeals completed if somebody is sentenced to death.

“I may sound harsh, but we should make it known that there will be consequences and they’re going to be severe if these criminals harm or kill people.”

In a Tuesday statement, Sen. Huffman encouraged anyone who wants to speak Thursday to do so. “Holding hearings in Odessa and El Paso so that the committee can hear directly from the communities impacted by the recent and tragic incidents of mass violence is both irreplaceable and imperative to the committee’s mission going forward,” Huffman said.

Another part of the Senate committee’s charge from Lt. Gov. Patrick is to “learn firsthand the personal, family and community impact” of the shootings by hearing from victims, family members, friends and other interested people who should register upon arrival to speak for three minutes each.

Those with written testimony should submit 20 copies with their names on each copy during the hearing, which will be live streamed at senate.texas.gov/cmte.php?c=565. Testimony will be taken until 7 p.m. More information is available by calling the committee at 512-463-0070.

Amy Befeld, deputy director of the Senate panel, said the Odessa hearing will be the first held outside Austin since expert witnesses were heard Sept. 26 at the Capitol. The final sessions will be conducted Oct. 21 in El Paso and Oct. 30 in Austin.

“The entire Senate media team will record the Odessa hearing and post it in the Senate archives,” Befeld said. “This is something that all the senators and House members are taking very seriously.”

Abbott also asked the legislators to examine ways, while protecting the Second Amendment and Texans’ right to bear arms, to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who would fail a federal background check.

He said the panels should “consider the role digital media, dark web networks and overall cultural issues play in the promotion of mass violence and how these contribute to the radicalization of individuals and the incitement of racism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism.”

Abbott called for research on the possible “link between violent video games and recent mass shootings in Texas and examine the impact of the overall fraying culture on mass shootings, including increased violence, tolerance for violence and extremist views in our society.”