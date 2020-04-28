OC board hears COVID-19 response

A review of how Odessa College has responded to the COVID-19 crisis and approving tax rebates for a large solar project were among the items tackled by the OC Board of Trustees during their virtual meeting.

Held Tuesday in the Saulsbury Campus Center, it was broadcast on YouTube.

Appointments of top officials also were considered in a closed session. Among them was President Gregory Williams whose contract was extended to 2025.

Vice President for Instruction Tramaine Anderson said OC is leading the charge to uphold its mission.

“This also includes in the age of the COVID crisis to ensure the health of students, staff and stakeholders,” Anderson said.

By mid-March the college made the necessary changes to go online.

“Not only was our faculty ready to make this transition, but also during this time the transition with our student services area with specific internal community campaign, OC Cares was there to meet our needs with students. With this, we were able to offer, and still are offering, free Wi-Fi services that are now available in OC parking lots,” Anderson said.

And at the end of March, the Wrangler Food Pantry, was able to meet the needs of 311 people.

“Along with that, the Odessa College Foundation emergency funds for OC students was able to meet the needs of 74 students, totaling $37,000,” she said.

Financial aid has the option for students to set up virtual appointments, and the testing center has the option for students to take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment from home.

There are other virtual activities being offered to keep students engaged, as well, Anderson said.

Labs are paused, but course work continues.

The Professional Learning Center was instrumental in helping to leverage the move to online in a matter of days and “they continue to provide exceptional professional development these opportunities are, not only just for faculty but it’s also for staff as well,” Anderson said.

“All of this was done virtually within days. The Learning Resource Center, the LRC, also along with this also continues to provide exemplary services to students in the form of tutoring, which is now being done virtually. The LRC and the testing center remain open during this time using CDC guidelines, social distancing and limiting capacity,” Anderson said.

She added that the college responded to COVID-19 with two institutional clauses really focused on students.

“The first was students in COVID-19 special circumstance/emergency option. What this does is it allows the college to remain focused on fulfilling our mission and providing quality education and support to our students. We do this by multiple instructional platforms and also modalities. What this institutional clause does is that we offer students 16-week courses that were either hybrid or face-to-face the opportunity when it moved to online to retake the course after they have actually completed the course,” Anderson said.

“They have to meet specific standards of completing all assignments actively participating in taking the final exam, or its equivalent. The students must retake the 16-week course within one year of completion of the 2020 course, so this is a really unique opportunity with our institutions to provide another way for our students to complete here at OC,” she added.

The second institutional response is an emergency pause, which is designed for students affected by COVID-19 who are unable to complete the on-campus lab portion of the course.

As of April 3, all on-campus labs were suspended based on state guidelines.

“Under this clause,” Anderson said, “the students must attend the non-lab portions. That means teaching is continuing, except in non-lab (format) for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Following the end of the semester, the school deans — all three schools — along with faculty are completing completion plans. We’re continuing to work in this emergency pause environment, but after it is lifted, hopefully that’s sooner than later, permission will be given to resume the labs. All lab safety protocols that we were using before the pause and the social distancing standards will and can be used.

We’ve also expanded the design for completion protocol that has now included remote employee assignments. The college has levered the D4C plan as a means of communication with our students. The D4C team is working to check, and check upon, our students ensuring that they started the second spring term strong and also are ending Spring 2,” Anderson said.

“With the collaboration of faculty our success coaches (and) the other remote employees we have successfully reached out to every student and continue in the office of instruction an ongoing protocol to reach out to students who may be falling behind,” she said.

Communication went out April 2 regarding postponing graduation. At some point, the college may hold commencement but not until it’s safe to hold a large event.

Trustees approved terminating the Oberon Solar 1B college tax abatement and approved tax abatement requests from Oberon Solar II, Oberon Solar III and Oberon Solar IV.

Board Vice President Gary Johnson said previously that the company building the farm, 174 Power Global, plans to construct the project, located a little bit west of Penwell and south of Interstate 20, in three phases.

Johnson said the board offered a 10-year abatement of 100 percent for the first five years and 50 percent for the next five years.

The board also reviewed a tax increment finance registry annual report. TIRZ stands for tax increment reinvestment zone and is meant to attract investment to an area. In a TIRZ, property tax revenues are frozen at a base level, and as property values rise as the area is developed, revenues collected above that level can be used for further projects in that same designated zone.

Along with Williams, contracts for Anderson, Jaqui Gore, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Kim McKay, vice president for Student Services and Enrollment Management, Chief of Staff Robert Rivas, Vice president for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood and Vice President for Administrative Services Ken Zartner were approved for another year.