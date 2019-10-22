  • October 22, 2019

OPD searching for aggravated assault suspect

OPD searching for aggravated assault suspect

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:43 pm

Odessa American

Odessa PD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of assaulting a person at the Odessa Sam's Club last month, according to a statement released by the department Tuesday.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 Odessa police responded to 4230 North JBS Parkway in reference to an incomplete 911 call.

Police discovered that an unknown man stole a 2018 Ford F-350 in Midland and drove to Odessa before committing an aggravated assault in the Sam's Club parking lot.

The suspect then fled the scene in the truck before abandoning it near Highway 191 and 1788.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect is encourage d to contact Detective S. Chavez at (432) 335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

