El Paso educator to head Burnet

An El Paso educator has been approved by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees as the new principal of Burnet Elementary School.

Executive Director of Leadership Alicia Press said Mayela Sanchez Serrano will replace Marissa King who is going to work in the district’s accountability department.

Press said Serrano was a principal in San Elizario ISD and currently runs education for children on the border.

She will start in the next two weeks.

Board member Carol Gregg and Vice President Delma Abalos were not in attendance Tuesday night.

Turnaround plans for Bowie, Crockett and Wilson & Young middle schools will be presented, along with one for Burnet Elementary.

The plans must be reviewed and approved by the board to be submitted to the Texas Education Agency by March 2, supplemental agenda material said.

The campus turnaround plans have been written to be implemented by each campus for the next 3 years if they are unable to earn the “Met Standard” designation, the agenda material said.

On the Aspiring Principals’ Academy, the program was designed to promote leadership capacity in current educators who are interested in pursuing a campus administrative position, supplemental agenda material said.

There was an application process for the academy, and administrators chosen will commit to training sessions after hours to learn more about leadership. Assistant principals selected were: Jance Morris, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Hector Limon, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Thaddeus McCalister, assistant principal at Odessa High School; Senovio Ortiz, assistant principal at Crockett Middle School; Fallon McLane, assistant principal at San Jacinto Elementary; Jennifer Bizzell, assistant principal at Jordan Elementary; Paula Dannheim, assistant principal at Hays STEAM Academy; Christopher Hancock, dean of students at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa; and Tiffany Rickman, assistant principal at Blackshear Magnet Elementary.

Executive Director of Leadership Stacy Johnson gave background descriptions for all of them. The candidates have many years of experience both in ECISD and outside of the district.

Johnson said the candidates had to interview for their spots. Out of 23 applicants, nine were chosen.

She said this is the first class and the academy will run until June.

“I look forward to to serving with you for many years to come,” Superintendent Scott Muri said.

A presentation on Advanced Academic Services also was given.