UTPB adopts S/U grading option

As students adjust to the online learning environment and the coronavirus pandemic continues, University of Texas Permian Basin students will have the option this semester of taking a satisfactory or unsatisfactory grade for the spring.

Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Dan Heimmermann said other UT System schools have either instituted satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail grading formats.

Heimmermann said he thinks most students will opt for the traditional letter grades. Students have to earn a minimum of a C grade in a course to receive an S and they have to decide by May 22, 10 days after grades are posted.

Both “S” and “U” grades will not be computed into the students’ grade point average, the UTPB website said.

Students who get an “S” grade will receive course credit(s). Those who earn a “U” grade will not receive course credit(s), the website said, but the “U” grade will not be computed into their grade point average.

Students who earn a “D” in their class may either accept that grade, receive the course credit(s), and the grade of “D” will be calculated into their grade point average, or take the Unsatisfactory option, receive no course credit(s), but the “U” grade will not be computed into their grade point average, the website said

Those who receive an Unsatisfactory for an earned “F” grade will not receive the course credit(s), but the “U” grade will not be computed in the student’s grade point average, the site said.

Students considering the Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory option must contact their professor, academic adviser and/or their faculty mentor immediately to discuss the impact of selecting the Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory Policy may have on their academic progress and future academic plans, the site said.

Heimmermann said the move was made to support all UTPB students who may be affected by COVID-19 and the stress associated with it. He added that faculty at UTPB are experts at online instruction and many of them teach online anyway.

“Most of our students take at least one class online, so for many students and some of the faculty it wasn’t a great hardship … Really the transition is about as seamless as you could hope for …,” Heimmerman said.

But he said it’s not just for students who found themselves with face-to-face courses converted to online. It’s for anyone and the format changed so quickly.

Faculty is still grading papers with A through F and they will still assign grades at the end of the semester.

“And my guess is 90 percent of the students are going to take the grade they got in the traditional format. … But there’s an option that if a student say gets a grade that’s maybe a B and they don’t want it to affect their grade point average, they can opt into the SU option they get the credits, but it won’t affect their grade point average,” Heimmermann said.

There also may be students who need to maintain a high GPA and they wind up getting a C in a course.

“And of course while many students would happily take a C, some students if they’re trying to make a high grade point average because they have aspirations for professional school or something after UT Permian Basin they may say I don’t want the C, I’ll take the S — satisfactory. They will get the credits so they’ll pass the class, but the grade of C will become an S and won’t impact their grade point average,” Heimmermann said.

If a student fails a class, maybe they had a terrible semester perhaps due to the COVID-19 crisis, and they get an F on their report card, they can opt for a U grade. Heimmerman said he would strongly advise this.

He added that the student would still not the credit and would have to take the class over, but it would not adversely affect their GPA.

“One of the things we really stress in our policy … if students (are) thinking about the S/U policy before they make a decision, which again they can make before May 22 which again is 10 days after grades are posted students need — indeed they must — see their academic advisor because in certain circumstances an S, although it may get them the credits they need it may not be the grade they need to progress. For example, in nursing students must get a B in biology. They must get a B in biology to progress. The nursing program requires a B, so if a student gets an S that may not be a B and therefore it may not help them progress,” he added.

Heimmermann noted that the S/U policy was supported by the Faculty Senate and it was run by the Student Senate, which endorsed it.

“When when we devised this policy, we did it in the spirit of shared governance, working closely with the faculty senate and the students” and with support from President Sandra Woodley, as well, Heimmermann said.

He said the policy is just intended for this semester.

On a separate item, he said students, working with a faculty member, can take incompletes. The course work has to be made up, but there are provisions where students in tough circumstances may work something out with the professor to get more time to complete their work.

Students can also appeal grades.

Michael Frawley, Dean of Student Success and assistant professor of history, said the grading policy serves as a safety net for UTPB students.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, and this option allows students to continue their academic progress towards their degree without adversely affecting their GPA. UT Permian Basin has worked very hard to help students with any issues that they have faced, and it has been amazing to watch our faculty make the pivot to remote learning while helping students with all of their academic issues, and this policy allows students to have the breathing room required to make everything in their lives work,” Frawley said in an email.

He agreed with Heimmermann that faculty have been extremely accommodating with their students.

“And I think very few will need to take this option once they see their end of the semester grades. Proper advising will be very important for this, as students will need to understand how the S/U option will affect them. But, our advising office has already begun working with students to help them better understand the policy, and help them make the best possible choice to reach their goals,” Frawley wrote.