  • May 13, 2020

PHS cafeteria worker tests positive - Odessa American: News

PHS cafeteria worker tests positive

Posted: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:19 pm

PHS cafeteria worker tests positive Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD on Wednesday learned that a kitchen staff member at Permian High School tested positive for COVID-19.

This team member worked last week and displayed no symptoms of the virus.

The employee began feeling ill on Friday night and has remained at home all of this week. In consultation with the health officials and following all recommendations, the other members of the PHS kitchen staff have been sent home to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, the PHS facility has been cleaned and sanitized, and a new team of kitchen workers will be in place tomorrow.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:19 pm.

