Midland man sentenced to 25 years

A 31-year-old Midland man, Alfred Lee Rice Jr., was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The victim, a 16 year old girl, was found outside nude, in the cold rain, as she knocked on front doors for help, a news release said. She had been sexually assaulted and pushed out of a vehicle. Approximately one year later, Rice arose as a suspect when the Midland Police Department received a notification from CODIS, a DNA database, that his DNA was linked to the DNA found inside the victim, the release said.

A Midland County jury found guilty after approximately 12 minutes of deliberation and then proceeded to asses punishment. The case was tried in the 441st Judicial District Court by Assistant District Attorneys Bonita Tribble and Andrew Van der Hoeven. The defendant was represented by Alvaro Martinez.