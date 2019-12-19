Hays student charged

A fifth-grade student at Hays STEAM Academy has been charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of a Firearm, a class A misdemeanor.

The student threatened to shoot kids at the school. The student did not name anyone, just made the general threat, a news release said.

The school’s principal was made aware of the statement and immediately called the ECISD police.

The district expressed thanks to those who reported the incident to the principal right away.

"We want to remind our community we do not treat these types of statements as jokes. We take them seriously and serious consequences will follow. Ector County ISD is committed to providing safe schools for our staff, students and families," the release said.