Quick Hits

Theory Summer Camp

Odessa Music Teachers' Association has scheduled a Children’s Theory Summer Camp from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at OMT.

There will be fun activities, theory workbook work to help the children for the theory test in the fall.

Reservations are required. Capacity is limited.

Go online to reserve your child's spot or for more information, call 553-3765.

Change of days of operation

Due to the high volume of citizens utilizing the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, beginning on Monday, the facility will be closing on Mondays.

The Household Hazardous Waste will be opened from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Tree limbs can be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 368-3546.

Clayshoot fundraiser

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Pulling for the Arts Clayshoot fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 2.

Space is available for six man teams as well as individual shooter options.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

This fundraiser supports the museum's exhibitions, education programming and free community events.

Go online for information or tickets or call 550-9696.

Cups for a Cause 10k/5K

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled Cups for the fifth annual Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

