  • July 28, 2019

Quick Hits - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 12:00 am

Quick Hits Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Theory Summer Camp

Odessa Music Teachers' Association has scheduled a Children’s Theory Summer Camp from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at OMT.

There will be fun activities, theory workbook work to help the children for the theory test in the fall.

Reservations are required. Capacity is limited.

Go online to reserve your child's spot or for more information, call 553-3765.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3gpbkyd

 

Change of days of operation

Due to the high volume of citizens utilizing the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, beginning on Monday, the facility will be closing on Mondays.

The Household Hazardous Waste will be opened from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Tree limbs can be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 368-3546.

 

Clayshoot fundraiser

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Pulling for the Arts Clayshoot fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 2.

Space is available for six man teams as well as individual shooter options.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

This fundraiser supports the museum's exhibitions, education programming and free community events.

Go online for information or tickets or call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Cups for a Cause 10k/5K

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled Cups for the fifth annual Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, July 28, 2019 12:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]