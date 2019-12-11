PBAF awards grants to nonprofits

Permian Basin Area Foundation announced nearly $1.5 million in grants to 40 nonprofit agencies Wednesday at the University of Texas Permian Basin Engineering Building.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley gave welcoming remarks.

Darlene Mays, a member of the Grants Committee, presented the grants. Competitive grants totaling $60,000 also were awarded to Christmas in Action in Midland and Midland Habitat for Humanity from the Midland Housing Trust Fund.

A news release states the purpose of the endowment is to promote safe, clean and affordable housing opportunities to support the development of housing resources for low-income and other disadvantaged individuals residing in Midland County.

Grants were awarded to:

Aphasia Center West Texas; Archway Outreach; Arts Council of Midland; The Attic Foster Network; and Basin Dream Center for Orphans.

Also Basin PBS; The Blackwell School Alliance; Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend; Family Promise of Midland; First Response Ministries; Friends of the Jeff Davis County Library.

The George W. Bush Childhood Home; Gladney Center for Adoption; Hangar 25 Museum Association; Hospice of Midland/Rays of Hope Grief Centre; Kaleidoscope Ministries; Lamesa Boys and Girls Club; Marfa Education Foundation (for the district’s robotics program); Midland Community Theatre (for outreach to Midland ISD); Midland Downtown Farmers Market.

Midland Festival Ballet; Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale; Odessa Arts (for the Cloth World Tower); Odessa Christmas in Action; Odessa Downtown Lions Club Foundation (to provide tricycles for people with a variety of disabilities); Odessa Family YMCA; Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.

Permian Basin Fellowship of Christian Athletes (for Bibles and student scholarships); Permian Basin Opera; Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse; Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services; Sibley Nature Center.

Special Olympics Texas; The Springboard Center; Teen Challenge Adult Centers; United Way of Odessa; Unlock Ministries; Van Horn Community Christian Shelter; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4199 Temple and Weldon Harris Post.

Guy McCrary, president and CEO of PBAF, said the amount of grant awards varies from cycle to cycle, but the range doesn’t vary too much. This does not include the scholarships program and other types of grants.

“The Christmas news conference is always a lot of fun it’s the season to celebrate and it’s a fun event to be able to share resources that we’ve been entrusted with and to learn more about all the good work that folks are doing throughout our communities across West Texas,” McCrary said.