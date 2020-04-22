Adopt a teacher Facebook page growing

Inspired by teachers in her family, Amanda Provence has started the Adopt a Permian Basin Teacher Facebook group.

Provence started the group April 16 and it had 5,689 members as of April 22. Her mother and aunt are teachers, which is what inspired her. She added that there were teachers who have made an impact on her children, as well. She has three, ranging in age from 13 down to 9 months. Two were attending ECISD schools.

There are still teachers waiting to be adopted.

There also is an Adopt a Senior Facebook page for high school seniors.

“I just tell them to make a post to kind of introduce themselves, what school they work at, what grade they teach and then a few of their likes so that if somebody wanted to give them some gifts they” know where to start, Provence said.

“Mostly what I’ve seen is other teachers adopting each other. I’ve seen a lot of principals nominate their staff and then a lot of teachers reaching out to other teachers,” she added.

When she first started the page, Provence said she was only including Ector County ISD teachers. But within a few minutes she realized there were many other schools to include in Odessa and then about 15 minutes after that a Midland woman messaged her so she decided to extend it to the Permian Basin.

“I’ve had a few people ask if we’re going to open it up even further. Right now, we have 5,689 members,” Provence said.

She added that she is the chair person for the local suicide prevention walk so mental health is important to her. The walk is held every October and benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“That’s what this group is about — encouraging and supporting their mental health and making sure that they feel love and support and are appreciated during this time,” Provence said.

Jennifer Ramsey is a former Odessa College department chair of communication who is now a teacher with iSchool Virtual Academy homeschooling her children. She began teaching virtually in 2013.

“That (the Facebook page) has given me so much warmth,” Ramsey said.

She added that it’s fun to read about what other teachers are up to and they have included substitutes.

“It’s one of the most meaningful ways I think we’ve shown appreciation, whether you get adopted or not,” Ramsey said. “Just to see the words parents are writing and that everyone is being so caring towards each other.”

She said she has reached out to other teachers and asked for advice or those who may need some encouragement.

She said the process of going virtual would usually take a lot longer than it has for the school districts and it requires a mindset adjustment for teachers and parents.

“When my phone rings, it’s usually a friend or a neighbor mom going asking for advice. They’re asking me how do we make this work? How do we make that work,” Ramsey said.