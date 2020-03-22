ORMC restricts visitors

Starting today, and in line with the latest guidance provided by the CDC and the Texas State Department of Health related to COVID-19, all hospital visitors will be restricted until further notice. The only exceptions are for our new mothers and babies, who will be allowed one visitor each.

“We are here, as always, to serve all patients. Our commitment to providing care for the ongoing health and well-being of our community is vital, particularly in times like these. To protect our patients and employees from the spread of COVID-19, we are making every effort to keep our facilities safe through enhanced screening of patients and strict visitor restrictions to our facilities,” a news release said.

All patients who enter the hospital through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to the ER main entrance 24/7 and the West Campus main entrance 24/7, the release said.

If you are not a provider working at ORMC, hospital employee, or seeking immediate medical attention, you are asked to avoid the hospital.

If you are experiencing a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath or have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, call your primary physician doctor’s office. Your physician will help determine whether you may come in for an appointment, or if you should stay at home and await further instruction. You can also call our COVID-19 hotline for a phone screening and additional resources at 432-582-8030. Please do not come to the hospital unless it is an emergency.