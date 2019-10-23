OPD issues warning on car thefts

Odessa PD has issued a statement warning residents that car thieves have been driving around during the early morning hours and are targeting motorists who are warming up their vehicles.

The statement says the majority of thefts are occurring as a result of keys left in ignitions or spare keys left inside vehicles.

So far, approximately 400 vehicles have been stolen in 2019 and OPD has issued numerous citations to individuals for parking without locking ignition, removing keys, stopping engine and setting brakes.

According to the release, leaving leaving the keys in the ignition and the engine running can result in a fine of up to $140, however, it is legal to leave a vehicle unattended with the engine running if using a remote start device.

The release also notes that some insurance companies will not cover vehicles stolen as a result of leaving the engine running.