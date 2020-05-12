Deputies give back by rebuilding ramp for local resident

What started off as an animal control call turned into an act of kindness for one West Odessa resident.

Deputies from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office helped rebuild a porch ramp for Dorothy Hunt at her home while also taking care of the three coachwhip snakes that had been living under her porch for well over a week.

James Grissom was one of the deputies who responded to the initial call last Saturday and said that getting the three snakes out proved to be a challenge.

“We spent a couple of hours trying to get them out and we used everything from pepper spray to rock bars to whatever and we couldn’t get to them,” he said.

While trying to find any way to get the snakes out, the deputies discovered another potential problem: The backyard ramp was in need of repair.

Seeing that and while dealing with the snakes, Lt. Brandon Blake approached Grissom about wanting to help Hunt to help solve any future snake problems and giving Hunt some extra comfort. Grissom said he had experience building decks and working in construction.

“I pulled Grissom to the side after we were out here for an hour and said it would really be nice to come out here and put a porch together for her,” Blake said. “It would be something that gives her peace of mind that snakes aren’t going to be going back under there and something that’ll last forever.”

A group of deputies started to go to work on Monday after removing the sides where the snakes had been living.

After scoping out the site, Grissom said that there was plenty of work that needed to be done.

“We were able to do a lot as far as being able to use some of the framing that was there and getting that squared up again,” he said. “We were able to add concrete the stuff underneath the house that needed it so we could square it up again and actually start the process this morning.”

The project took two full days to put together and was completed late Tuesday afternoon.

As for the snakes, that issue finally came to a head Tuesday afternoon when the three coachwhips were found underneath some bricks that had previously been taken out from underneath Hunt’s home.

Grissom and Blake had just returned to the home after running another errand and the snakes were killed and the portion of the house that they had been living in was sealed up.

It was a kind gesture that Hunt appreciated since she lives alone and does not have any other family that lives in the area.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I appreciate every one for what they did. They wouldn’t let me pay them so I fixed them dinner today.”

Being able to put together this gesture also meant a lot to the group of deputies who helped out on their own time.

“That’s what I do this job for is to make people happy and give back,” Blake said. “I’ve had a lot of genuine people help me in the past and I believe what you give you will get back.”