  • July 28, 2019

BUILDING PERMITS: July 14, 2019 – July 20, 2019

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:15 am

NEW RESIDENTIALS

Allen’s Electrical Services/Mike Allen, 214 San Jacinto St., n.a.; Betenbough, 9043 Red Cliff Ave., $256,950; Betenbough, 9041 Red Cliff Ave., $227,950; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1700 Twin Falls, $170,735; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1701 Twin Falls, $155,245; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1702 Twin Falls, $158,235; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1704 Twin Falls, $155,570; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1706 Twin Falls, $143,155; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1708 Twin Falls, $150,240; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1710 Twin Falls, $150,110; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1712 Twin Falls, $170,735; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1714 Twin Falls, $155,245; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1716 Twin Falls, $150,240; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1718 Twin Falls, $149,780; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1720 Twin Falls, $158,235; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1722 Twin Falls, $155,570; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1724 Twin Falls, $171,010; DR Horton/Morgan Warrick, 1726 Twin Falls, $150,240; AN Homes/Angel Nabarrette/AHN Corporation, 108 The Villas, $250,000; Eagle Energy Oilfield Resources LLC, 107 Rolling Winds Circle, $180,000; Betenbough, 9044 Red Cliff Ave., $288,950; Betenbough, 9042 Red Cliff Ave., $229,950; Betenbough, 9039 Red Cliff Ave., $235,950; Betenbough, 9037 Red Cliff Ave., $193,950; Betenbough, 9040 Red Cliff Ave., $227,950; Betenbough, 9038 Red Cliff Ave., $211,950; Betenbough, 9035 Red Cliff Ave., $204,950; Betenbough, 9033 Red Cliff Ave., $211,950; Betenbough, 9036 Red Cliff Ave., $203,950; Betenbough, 9034 Red Cliff Ave., $208,950; Betenbough, 9031 Red Cliff Ave., $229,950; Betenbough, 9032 Red Cliff Ave., $231,950; Betenbough, 9029 Red Cliff Ave., $223,950; Betenbough, 9030 Red Cliff Ave., $213,950; Betenbough, 9027 Red Cliff Ave., $202,950; Betenbough, 9028 Red Cliff Ave., $193,950; Betenbough, 9025 Red Cliff Ave., $211,950; Betenbough, 9026 Red Cliff Ave., $212,950; Betenbough, 9024 Red Cliff Ave., $259,950.

Total: 39 permits, $7,459,295

RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

Efren Gonzales, 1705 San Fernando Drive, n.a.; Jesse Dominguez, 2804 Brentwood Drive, n.a.; Mark Lewis, 2964 Beechwood Ave., $3,495; Stacy Lewis, 2810 Keystone Drive, n.a.; Ross Groening/Judith Adams, 1713 E. Crescent Drive, $65,000; American Home Improvement, 3822 Candy Lane, $29,000; Humberto Jimenez, 2 Mansion Oaks Drive, $80,000; Damian Gaytan, 4604 N. Tom Green Ave., n.a.; William Stevick, 8643 Dublin Ave, $1,945; Diouglas Craft, 2302 Catalina Drive, $7,500; Carolyn Yocom, 2820 E. Brentwood St., n.a.; Gary W Cooper W, 1620 Petroleum Drive, $2,000; David Palma, 648 Purdue St., $8,000; Jesse Perez/James Edward, 3415 Fairlane Ave., $15,000; Maria Domingo Nieto, 2507 Halifax Ave. permit reissued/renewed, $8,400; Dubose Drilling Inc./Ashley Groves, 3121 San Saba Drive, $8,000; Jerry Luna, 400 W. 22nd St., $2,200.

Total: 17 permits, $230,540

COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS, ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS

SanCo Construction, 1500 Windcrest Drive, $70,000; C & J General Contracting LLC, 410 N. Texas Ave., $5,000; Richard Barrientes/Stacy James, 865 Tower Drive, $22,000; J.A.M. Metal Buildings, 1405 Barrett, $11,000; Nyssa Gray, 2635 B N. County Road West, n.a.

Total: 5 permits, $108,000

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

Terri Stangby, 1409 E. Seventh St.

Total: 1 permit

Total permits: 62

Total value: $7,797,835

Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,085

Total value (2019 year to date): $244,131,747

Total permits (2018): 2,089

Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94

Posted in , , on Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:15 am.

