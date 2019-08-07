Staffing franchise looking at Odessa expansion

In this boom period, Odessa and Midland are experiencing rapid amounts of economic growth, and one staffing company is looking at expanding to the area to aid in that growth.

AtWork Group is a nationwide staffing franchise, and is looking to build its next franchise in Odessa to provide temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services to companies across many industries in the area.

“We’ve targeted the market because of the phenomenal expansion,” AtWork President and COO Jason Leverant said. “Indicators pose this market as one of the top markets for growth.”

AtWork targets two different areas, Leverant said, which are talking to candidates to try to help them find new jobs, and also working with businesses to see what their hiring needs are, acting as matchmakers.

Leverant said they are targeting early 2020 for the expansion to happen. They are currently in the process of hiring a recruiter to handle their Odessa franchise, and Leverant said they already have a few applicants in the area.

One of the obvious problems when it comes to hiring in and around Odessa and Midland has to do with housing. Many who may want to come here for work are having a hard time finding somewhere to live due to the skyrocketing cost of homes and apartments. While some companies do work with people to help with housing, Leverant said that isn’t what AtWork does right now.

“We’re typically looking at supporting the existing workforce already in the market, those who are working in the market and already living there versus relocation,” Leverant said.

Leverant said the appeal of AtWork has to do with what millenials are looking for in their work-home lives.

“The viewpoint on staffing firms like us is very positive because we help maintain flexibility in their work-life balance,” Leverant said. “It gives some power back to the job-seeker and the employee…Employers in Odessa and Midland are saying we get the value of a flexible workforce, and that’s what our employees want.”

Much of what AtWork helps with in recruit deals with temporary contract assignments, what some call gig assignments, as well as long-term contract positions, and opportunities for direct hiring.

This is the company’s second attempt at expanding to the area. Leverant said they had an office here for a short time before the recession in 2008, which was also the cause of their previous office closing.

“That’s why we’re looking to expand back out, because we loved being there,” Leverant said.