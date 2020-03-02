TEDx Optimist Park offers variety of speakers

Renowned local speakers will offer their life experience and ideas at the TEDx Optimist Park event set for May 1 at the Globe Theatre on the Odessa College campus, 201 W. University Blvd.

Set for 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. that evening, speakers include Tiki Davis, entrepreneur and thought leader; Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri; Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of Permian Strategic Partnership; Amanda Lopez, licensed professional counselor and registered dance therapist; Ray Perryman, world-renowned economist and president/CEO of The Perryman Group; University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley; and Barry Marks, president of ICA Radio and executive vice president of the MCM Family of Hotels.

Tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. Monday and are $20 each with dinner and entertainment included. The theme is 2020 Vision: A New Energy.

Monday’s announcement about the event was held in the Zant Room at the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design.

TEDx Optimist Park organizer Jason Osborne said this is the way a global audience can see some of the great things that are happening in Odessa.

“We anticipate doing more of these events,” said Osborne, who also is the chief innovation officer for ECISD. “We’re going to use the brand and we’ll have smaller TED events called TEDx Salon. ... We’ll do more rotations of other speakers so we might target more specific topics - the health sciences, or maybe we’ll target more of industry, or maybe we’ll target more of education. We’re also looking at opportunities of opening up TEDx Ed, or TED Ed. We’re looking into licensing for that, as well.”

Craig Van Amburgh, president of CVA Advertising & Marketing Ltd., said Osborne got CVA involved two years ago when the first TEDx Optimist Park event was held.

It was named for Optimist Park because it’s a spot tied to the community, Osborne said.

Van Amburgh said the TED event two years ago was “amazing” and had speakers who were very inspirational talking about ideas that “you hadn’t thought about before.”

“... It’s such an opportunity to expand your horizons, to expand your thinking, to learn and to grow and that’s what we enjoy about TEDx. Jason got CVA involved two years ago in the first one. We thoroughly enjoyed it. When said this year he was going to take another run at it, use the license again, we said we’re on board; just tell us what we need to do. It’s a great opportunity. It’s going to be a really packed evening full of speakers on May 1 at the Globe. But I think you will find that you will find for the price of the ticket, which is very nominal, that the caliber of the speakers is world class and we’re very, very excited to have everybody speaking that will be speaking,” Van Amburgh said.

Marks said Osborne reached out to him a few months ago and they talked about some ideas, ultimately landing on the topic of working with teenagers on dating practices and teaching them how to “navigate those waters successfully so that they in the end will have a great experience and good habits as they go into their adult life.”

“I’m very honored to have that chance to talk about that,” Marks said.

He added that he raised two daughters and put this into practice with them. Marks said the title of his talk will probably be “So You Want to Date My Daughter?”

“We all know the old intimidation route. I’ll be here all night cleaning my gun. It doesn’t work, so I decided I needed a different strategy with my daughters and I implemented one and it seemed to work really, really, well so it’s just an idea I want to share,” Marks said.

Asked if his daughters resented him for it, he said there was enough confidence and trust between them that they started using it as adults. As teenagers, he said there was not much pushback, surprisingly.

Davis said it was an honor to be with everyone at the announcement. He goes by the brand Tiki Factor and said he considers himself more of a master storyteller than a motivational speaker.

Davis said he’s always wanted to give a TED talk and this is a great opportunity.

“I think it’s going to be impactful and especially from the neighborhood that I come from, the south side of Odessa. It gives those kids and that community ... hope that they can do it, too. ... I think it’s going to give impact on the community and make them dream bigger. ...,” Davis said.

“My topic is really going to be the Tiki Factor. I use my name as an acronym. The T stands for total commitment. I have to make a total commitment to my life. The I stands for imagination. I have to learn to live from my imagination and not my history; ... the K is kindred spirits - the people around you affect you; and the last I is invest in yourself. So I’m going to tie all that into my talk and make it impactful.”

He said he was an oil and gas completions engineer for the late Clayton Williams for seven years.

“He made me a multimillionaire before 35, so that’s the back story. ...,” Davis said.