  • September 23, 2019

Public hearing scheduled on tax rate

Public hearing scheduled on tax rate

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 5:13 pm

Odessa American

A public hearing on Ector County Independent School District’s proposed tax rate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

School district’s tax rates are made up of maintenance and operations and interest and sinking to pay debt.

Supplemental agenda material said the proposed maintenance and operations rate is $1.06835 per $100 valuation and $.10957 for interest and sinking for a total tax rate of $1.17792 per $100 valuation.

Public comment is scheduled on the agenda for this.

Under legislation passed by the Texas Legislature during the last session, the maintenance and operations tax rate was compressed to $1.06 per $100 valuation and will rise to $1.07 for the next school year.

The rollback rate, which would require voter approval, is $1.17792, the agenda material said.

With the passage of the tax ratification election in November 2018, the total rate was about $1.28 per $100 valuation.

According to the district, the homeowners will see an average increase of $62.84. This does not include age 65 and older and disabled homeowner’s exemptions. The average increase is from the assessed valuation increase, the material said.

Total appraised value of all property was $16,664,735,324 for the preceding tax year and $19,206,363,467 for the current tax year.

In June, the board approved a total general fund revenues of a little over $299 million, almost $25 million more than last year.

Most of the increased revenue comes from an increase in Foundation School funding from the state ($15,012,942) and higher estimated tax collections ($8,470,758) due to an increase in appraised values, the board recap said.

Cost increases for the coming year included staff raises and stipend increases ($10.9 million), staffing changes ($3.8 million), TASB salary study adjustments ($2.6 million), increase in school budgets ($1.7 million), increases in utility costs ($1.4 million), vehicles/buses cost increases ($1.3 million), campus computer devices ($1.4 million) and increased insurance costs ($784,500).

At the meeting the school board also approved – as required by law – a food service budget of about $16.7 million (an increase of one million dollars) and a debt service budget of $13.1 million (nearly the same as last year), the board recap said.

There also will be a separate public hearing on the Optional Flexible School Day Program.

The aim is to increase completion rates, give principals an option to support students who are at risk of not graduating and receive average daily attendance funding for students who are currently receiving these type of services through the Community Outreach Center, the agenda material said.

The two main objectives are to allow a student who has dropped out of school or is in danger of dropping out of school an option other than the regular classroom setting or school day.

And to enable a student the opportunity to recover credits lost due to lack of attendance, the material said.

