ECISD superintendent, school board president react to trustee Facebook posts

In response to Facebook posts and comments by Ector County ISD trustee Doyle Woodall, Superintendent of Schools Scott Muri and Board President Donna Smith have issued a joint statement.

“We have seen several of the posts made by Mr. Woodall and find them offensive and demeaning. They do not represent the views of Ector County ISD. We embrace and serve a diverse staff and student body as well as a diverse community. Mr. Woodall’s posts cut across many of those diverse groups. We cannot tolerate this kind of insensitivity. Images and words that hurt our kids and families, hurt us, too,” the statement said.

Among the many posts, there is an image of a hangman’s noose with words above it that say: “If we want to make America great again we will have to make evil people fear punishment again.”

Another has Nazi officers with the words “It’s not murder" above it and “Jews aren’t actually people” at the bottom and another photo of a pregnant woman and another woman with “It’s not murder” on top and “Babies aren’t actually people” on the bottom. Another shows a large groups of Muslims in prayer and says “Spill a few gallons of bacon grease on that street and it would clear out fast,” followed by three American flags.

The comment below says, “This is not Saudi Arabia … This is “Sweet Home” Birmingham, Alabama! Nervous yet?”

Mike Atkins, the attorney for ECISD, said Woodall cannot be removed from the board unless he is voted off or commits a felony.

“That’s really all there is the law in connection with the school board. Members have a 1st Amendment right to express their opinions,” Atkins said. “In fact, there’s an old 5th Circuit opinion that’s specific to school board members and says they can.

“... Popular opinion does not automatically lead to being removed from office. If people don’t like it, then the remedy is at the ballot box at the end of the day.”

Woodall defended his postings in an interview with the Odessa American on Friday.

“I have never (anything) but lift up people. My opinions are my opinions, but I have never brought harm or damage to anyone. I have helped people of every color since I’ve been on the school board to achieve higher positions within the school district because I felt like they worked hard and they deserved a shot at something that they desired to have. I’ll help anybody do anything. These opinions are my opinions. I’m telling you what I think is wrong with America,” Woodall said Friday.

Being an elected official, Woodall said he doesn’t have any responsibility to show restraint on social media.

“We have spoken with Mr. Woodall about this,” the district statement said. “We understand his perspective, and his right to express his opinions through his personal platforms. But, we cannot accept messages that offend or marginalize members of our community or distract from the work we do to educate the community’s children.”

Earlier this year, as all school board members and district leaders studied student data, the statement said they saw an alarming report on disciplinary actions involving African American students, and learning gaps that exist for students of color and those who are economically disadvantaged. In response to those reports, a task force was formed to study the issue and make recommendations, the statement said.

“We altered our approach to staffing and budgeting — now giving our most fragile kids more resources. This summer, the task force will present its findings which will include training in cultural awareness that will become part of professional learning for all employees,” the statement said.

"Our school board members are elected by the citizens of Ector County, and they serve our students, staff and community. Their goal is to create better lives for our children, staff, and families through education and that must begin with a commitment to love and respect. We will not stray from this commitment,” the statement said.