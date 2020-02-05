  • February 5, 2020

Schools closing, delayed due to weather - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Schools closing, delayed due to weather

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:00 pm

Schools closing, delayed due to weather

Ector County ISD and University of Texas Permian Basin will be closed tomorrow (Feb. 6) due to inclement weather. 

Odessa College and the children's center will open at 1 p.m. Feb. 6. OCTECHS and Odessa Collegiate Academy will be closed as they are part of ECISD. 

Posted in , , , , on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:00 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
27°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: NNW at 5mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 29°/Low 17°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]