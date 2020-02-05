ECISD, UTPB logos
Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:00 pm
Schools closing, delayed due to weather
Ector County ISD and University of Texas Permian Basin will be closed tomorrow (Feb. 6) due to inclement weather.
Odessa College and the children's center will open at 1 p.m. Feb. 6. OCTECHS and Odessa Collegiate Academy will be closed as they are part of ECISD.
