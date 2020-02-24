Free pancakes at IHOP

IHOP restaurants in Odessa and Midland will offer each guest a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes Tuesday for Free Pancake Day.

Locations are 2973 JBS Parkway in Odessa and 2507 West Loop 250 and 301 E. I-20 in Midland.

This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. For every short stack of pancakes served on Free Pancake Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to Medical Center Hospital.

Since 2006, IHOP Free Pancake Day has raised approximately $24 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for child patients — including the hundreds of children treated annually at MCH.

Leading up to Free Pancake Day and the day of, participating IHOP restaurants will also sell “Miracle Balloons” for $1 and $5 to benefit CMN Hospitals. Guests who purchase a $5 Miracle Balloon will receive a $5 discount coupon that can be used during their next visit. Funds raised from IHOP Miracle Balloons and Free Pancake Day directly help fund the NICU and Pediatric Units at MCHS.