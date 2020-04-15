  • April 15, 2020

Enel North America makes COVID-19 donation

Enel North America makes COVID-19 donation

Enel North America announced it was making a $175,000 donation toward COVID-19 relief in West Texas Wednesday.

The donation is part of a $1.3 million community-based relief effort the company is making with the 75 local agencies across the U.S. and Canada.

The company is committing $50,000 to Upton County to support community hospitals and school districts while the rest of the $125,000 will be divided up among volunteer fire districts in Rankin, McCamey, Iraan and Ozona.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation that we all must come together to conquer,” Upton County Judge Dusty W. Kilgore said in a news release. “Enel’s donation to Upton County will help hospitals, first responders, and schools fight against this virus. The commitment that Enel has shown to our communities will help build a brighter future for Upton County.”

Enel operates three plants in Texas including the Roadrunner solar project in McCamey and a wind farm that stretches between Upton and Crockett counties.

