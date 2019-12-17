Board approves externships

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Permian Basin Workforce Development board for a teacher externship program.

The program will allow selected teachers to spend three to four days on site with local employers to have a better understanding of industry–specific workplaces and bring those lessons into the classroom.

The agreement takes effect in the summer of 2020.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez has said this kind of program has existed in Texas for a few years, but it will be the first time it was offered in the Permian Basin.

Teachers would be able to earn a maximum of $700. Nanez said the externship pays $500, but they can earn $100 if they complete a debriefing at the Region 18 Education Service Center and another $100 if their roundtrip commute is more than 50 miles.

The board also approved an amendment to the Oberon solar project to expand the size of it from 50 megawatt as listed on their original application in 2018 to 150 megawatt.

The state Comptroller requires an amendment to any Chapter 313 agreement whenever the scope of the project is significantly increased.

Earlier this year, the board approved an appraised value limitation on property for the project.

The Texas Comptroller’s website said an appraised value limitation is an agreement in which a taxpayer agrees to build or install property and create jobs in exchange for a “10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes.”

Trustees also approved hiring the Underwood firm as counsel for the Oberon project.

The board approved a letter of engagement between ECISD and Culwell Consulting LLC for a Chapter 313 agreement.

The board also:

Approved retaining the law firm of Walsh Gallegos for special education legal services.

Approved the 2020-2021 dual credit matirx.

Approved a conveyance of a strip of property across the street from the former site of Fannin Early Education Center.

Approved a lease agreement with the Boys ad Girls Club of the Permian Basin at Downing Elementary School.

Approved selling foreclosed property at 9510 W. Westridge to the Ector County Utility District. The utility district plans to create a 50-space RV park during construction of utility district infrastructure so workers can live there and avoid excessive rents during this oil boom.

Mike Atkins, attorney for the school district, said the land will be sold for $1,000, but after the pipeline is built, the utility district will re-sell it and then the entities will each get their pro-rata portion of the tax proceeds.

Under purchases over $50,000, the board will consider approving a $195,650 bid from Danny’s Asphalt & Paving Inc. to a new parking lot with 49 new parking spaces and a new basketball court at a new location on the campus at Murry Fly Elementary.

Agenda material said the project is expected to be finished in 30 days.