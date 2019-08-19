ECISD enrollment up from this time last year

Ector County ISD's afternoon enrollment number for the first day of school this year is 30,974 ,which is about 650 more than last year on day one.

In past years, ECISD provided a day-by-day update of these numbers, but they do not plan to do that this year.

The district said in a news release that it can give an updated number at the end of the week, or early next week, when we have a more concrete picture of how many students we will end up enrolling.