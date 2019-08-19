  • August 19, 2019

ECISD enrollment up from this time last year - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD enrollment up from this time last year

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 6:22 pm

ECISD enrollment up from this time last year Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD's afternoon enrollment number for the first day of school this year is 30,974 ,which is about 650 more than last year on day one.

In past years, ECISD provided a day-by-day update of these numbers, but they do not plan to do that this year.

The district said in a news release that it can give an updated number at the end of the week, or early next week, when we have a more concrete picture of how many students we will end up enrolling.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Monday, August 19, 2019 6:22 pm. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SE at 15mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]