  • January 26, 2020

Barstow man dies in Odessa - Odessa American: News

Barstow man dies in Odessa

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 1:22 pm

Barstow man dies in Odessa

A Barstow man is dead following a major crash that occurred early Sunday morning in southwest Odessa.

At about 2:32 a.m. Jan. 26, Odessa Police responded to IH-20 and West County Road in reference to a car-pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed that a Louie Rico Jr., 23, was having car trouble and exited his vehicle. Rico was walking in the westbound lanes of IH-20 before being struck by a Dodge Challenger, a news release said.

Rico was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. There were no reports of any other injuries, a release said.

Alcohol was a possible factor for Rico and the investigation continues, the release said.

 

 

