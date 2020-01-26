Barstow man dies in Odessa

A Barstow man is dead following a major crash that occurred early Sunday morning in southwest Odessa.
At about 2:32 a.m. Jan. 26, Odessa Police responded to IH-20 and West County Road in reference to a car-pedestrian crash.
Investigation revealed that a Louie Rico Jr., 23, was having car trouble and exited his vehicle. Rico was walking in the westbound lanes of IH-20 before being struck by a Dodge Challenger, a news release said.
Rico was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified. There were no reports of any other injuries, a release said.
Alcohol was a possible factor for Rico and the investigation continues, the release said.
