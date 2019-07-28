New early childhood specialist aims to support teachers

Angela Betancur loves students and teaching so in her new role with Ector County ISD, she’ll be helping the district focus time and effort on the school board goal of prioritizing early childhood education.

Fittingly, Betancur’s title is early childhood specialist. She’ll support Lamar and Carver early education centers on content for prekindergarten with content and testing management for prekindergarten and kindergarten through second-grade campuses, Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said.

Betancur said she is well aware of the importance of those early grades.

“If they’re behind in kindergarten because in pre-k they didn’t learn their letters and sounds, it just keeps going. Some kids do struggle with reading. Some kids aren’t exposed to text anywhere but at school … especially with technology,” Betancur said.

Nanez said it is a district priority to get as many children as possible reading on grade level by the start of third grade.

“Angela will help with this initiative. (We are) so grateful the board has supported us on the development of foundational skills for all our children,” Nanez said.

ECISD board member Doyle Woodall said an early childhood specialist is something he’s wanted in the district for more than 10 years. Woodall said a lot of districts in the state have someone in that role that have the same type of demographics as ECISD and are getting good results.

“It’s something I felt like was necessary for a long time,” Woodall said.

Betancur grew up in Alaska until she was 10 and then moved to Lubbock. Homeschooled through high school, she earned an associate of arts in teaching from South Plains College in Levelland; a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Lubbock Christian University; and her master’s in educational leadership from Texas Tech University.

She is working on a master’s as an educational diagnostician from Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Before joining ECISD, Betancur was a teacher at Burnet and South elementary schools in Midland. This is her seventh year in education.

Although she covers prekindergarten through second grade, Betancur said her main focus right now is prekindergarten.

If teachers need help with planning, collaboration or support, she can provide it.

“… If there’s new teachers or long-term subs I’m going to be in their classroom, maybe I’m modeling lessons helping them find solutions to problems they have, how to set up their classroom; things like that. … I know there have been a lot of new teachers and long-term subs in the district, so I can give them that support to make sure they have their class structured and then keep going from there,” Betancur said.

Armed with her experience with young students, Betancur said she also has a background helping students with behavior problems. She said those students need more structured environments, and for those who may have difficulties like dyslexia, she’ll help with that as well.

“… I don’t want anyone to feel helpless — parents, students, administrators, kids. … I want to help someone that’s feeling like, ‘Ahhh. I don’t know what to do,’” Betancur said.

“There’s always a solution to a problem. I’ve had experience with a lot of problems, so I have a bag of tricks and lots of ideas for solutions to problems. And if there are some I haven’t seen, that will be a good learning experience for us all,” she added.

She also can meet with parents to tell them where their child stands, set goals for the next six weeks, for example, and then meet with the parents again. That way, the parents can help their child more at home.

Betancur chose education because she loves children and making an impact on their lives. She has two children herself.

“I’m just really excited to be in classrooms with the teachers and the kids. That’s where my heart will be,” she said.

“When I heard about the position, I was just really excited about it because that is where my focus is … I just want to be able to help and give them great ideas and show them strategies and things that I was just blessed enough (to have) other people to show me,” Betancur said.

“I just want my teachers to feel supported. I want all the students to be learning. I want them all to be learning. I want everybody to feel really encouraged and excited to be working here,” she added.

She also will strive to create a positive environment where things can be figured out. Betancur said she has been on some campuses that are improvement required under state accountability standards and helped get them out.

“I know a lot about data and how to track it. I just want to make sure teachers aren’t overwhelmed …,” Betancur said.

So far, she said, everyone at ECISD has been very welcoming and helpful with the same goal in mind. She added that new Superintendent Scott Muri seems very child centered, as well.

“… Everyone really seems to have the attitude that we’re a team, which is how it should be because at the end of the day it’s all about the kids. It’s not your kids at your school … it’s our kids, and I think once we all have that that attitude (of) what can we do to help our kids then we’re on the right track,” Betancur said.