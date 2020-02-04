College, university, ECISD close due to weather

University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College and Ector County ISD will be closed Wednesday due to bad weather.
They are expected to reopen Thursday.
Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:48 pm
University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College and Ector County ISD will be closed Wednesday due to bad weather.
They are expected to reopen Thursday.
Posted in News, Education, ECISD, Odessa College, UTPB on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:48 pm. | Tags:
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]