  • February 4, 2020

College, university, ECISD close due to weather

College, university, ECISD close due to weather

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:48 pm

College, university, ECISD close due to weather

University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College and Ector County ISD will be closed Wednesday due to bad weather. 

They are expected to reopen Thursday. 

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:48 pm

