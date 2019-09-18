IDEA, strategic plans discussed at ECRW

In the next couple of months, a strategic plan for Odessa will be rolled out, President of The Sewell Family of Companies Collin Sewell told those attending an Ector County Republican Women meeting Wednesday.

Sewell’s presentation also focused on IDEA Public Schools and Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri spoke about the state of the district and the work that needs to be done by the entire community.

“Thanks to Grow Odessa and some really amazing folks within our community,” Sewell said, “we have been able to begin work with a planner that is going to help us create a strategic plan for what Odessa wants to be when it grows up. Whether that’s through housing, whether that’s through that’s through employment, whether that’s through quality of life, whether that’s the way our governments operate, whether that’s the way our schools operate, we want to create a set of blueprints with all of our community of what we want to look like.”

Part of the reason for wanting a plan is that the economy goes up and down.

“… So sometimes it’s really awesome and sometimes it’s really awful. When it’s really awesome, we don’t have time to plan. When it’s really awful, we can’t afford to plan and so we don’t,” Sewell said.

He likened it to trying to build a house without a set of blueprints.

Sewell noted that ECISD is working on a strategic plan for the district. He said he has three children in Muri’s schools right now.

“One of the challenges I know we see in education is that a lot of people think that doesn’t affect me. I don’t have any kids in school. Well, the challenge is they all graduate. They don’t just stay in school, or they drop out. Then they come to work and live in the place you and I call a community. They also become citizens of our community. If we don’t give them the best education when they’re in school, it’s pretty hard to expect a whole lot when they get out of school so what I would ask you to remember when he does ask for your help we’re all in this together,” he said.

He noted that it’s not like the parents of the 34,000 students who attend ECISD are on one side of town and all the people who don’t have students in school are on the other.

“If you’re a business owner right now, you’re short people because you can’t find qualified staff to work in your company. That would be our problem, not his and so then we have to be part of the solution,” Sewell said.

"And so that’s what we’re excited to say is over the course of the last next year, that’s what we’re going to look at is what is the blueprint look like for Odessa and it’s going to cover all parts of Odessa. It’s going to cover all people in Odessa, and so if people want to be involved and engaged, we want them to be. So lots more to come on that, but we need a blueprint just like Scott wants one for 34,000 lives.”

Sewell then spoke about IDEA Public Schools. He said the public charter schools are not in conflict with ECISD or Midland ISD.

He said IDEA was founded in the Rio Grande Valley.

Charter schools are chartered and funded by the state for their operations and then they require philanthropy, or donor dollars, to get started, meaning building its facilities and getting its operations running.

“But then from that point forward, it meets all the same standards and requirements of a public ISD within the state of Texas,” Sewell said.

He added that IDEA has done some remarkable work in the Rio Grande Valley lifting student performance.

“Eighteen months ago, Grant Billingsley from Midland called me and said would you come listen to a presentation about IDEA Public Schools?”

They went to San Antonio and IDEA said they were interested in coming to the Permian Basin.

“Fast forward, a few months ago we were given approval that they wanted to come forward and IDEA Public School(s) wants to build seven schools between our two cities. That will take care of roughly 10,000 students when it’s at full scale. Their target is to find underserved, underprivileged students who have great mental capacity, but maybe don’t have encouragement from home or the opportunity at home to be able to do really well,” Sewell said. “Their sole mission is to get students to and through college, and currently they have a 99 percent college attendance rate and a 46 percent college completion rate of their students,” he said.

Sewell said IDEA has 75,000 students across Texas, most recently in Louisiana and getting ready to launch in Florida.

IDEA’s first campus is going to be in partnership with MISD and open in 2020. The following year, IDEA plans to open a campus in Odessa.

The plan is to have seven schools between the two cities.

Philanthropic fundraising was conducted during the past year and the goal was $55 million. Sewell said currently they are within under $4 million of that goal between Odessa and Midland.

Sewell said some concerns have been raised about where teachers for the IDEA campuses will come from as ECISD is 349 teachers short and MISD also needs teachers.

“… As of six weeks ago, 78 percent of all the hires that they’ve made in Midland came from outside Midland-Odessa,” Sewell said. “These were people who wanted and were willing to relocate to the Permian Basin in order to be an IDEA public school teacher.

“The second thing is isn’t this going to be in conflict with public schools. All of our schools were overcrowded, so it’s not like we have a shortage issue. We have an overcapacity issue in many cases and so the hope is that this allows a little bit of a relief to the public school system so they can really try to focus on where they need to pay attention, as well,” Sewell said.

Sewell said the campuses will be community schools so students won’t be bussed. IDEA campuses have to meet state requirements just like ISDs.

Students will wear uniforms for which there is a small fee, but if families can’t afford it, Sewell said they will be taken care of.

After the schools are started with private donations, they will be self-sustaining on per pupil state funding, he’s said.

“There is no entrance exam to IDEA. They have x number of seats that are allowed per grade level and once they have more students than they have seats, they go to a lottery and it’s a blind lottery,” he said.

Class sizes in kindergarten through sixth grade might run a little higher than an independent school district, but there is an aide in every classroom that works with the teacher.

Teachers who work at IDEA spend a year working an existing IDEA campus to learn the process before taking on their own classroom.

Teachers going to the Midland campus will spend a year in San Antonio and those going to the Odessa campus will go to Midland first for 12 months, Sewell said.

If the IDEA campus is an in-district charter in partnership with the district, as it will be in Midland, their success will be counted toward the district.

The IDEA schools, he said, will have fine arts and athletics, not including football. The schools don’t have career and technical education paths.

"We just knew would be a great partnership for the Permian Basin. I think what’s absent in the Permian Basin today is staff and the capacity to be able to handle the amazing growth that we’ve seen over the last decade. Anytime we have people that want to come into the community and really help provide education for our students, that’s not just a win for a city or for a community, that’s a win for the whole world,” Sewell said.

Sewell said he had no reason to think the IDEA schools won’t work in the Permian Basin .

“I wouldn’t be supporting it if I didn’t think it would work,” Sewell said.

He added that he can hardly wait for IDEA to have its first day in Midland and “even more so the first day in Odessa.”

“It’s going to be great for our children,” he said.

Muri reviewed the state of ECISD noting that 16 of 42 campuses have an F rating from the state and many others have D’s and C’s.

He said the district is not happy about that.

Muri reviewed the reasons he came to Odessa such as the passage of the tax ratification election in November 2018, the school board members he met who were committed and invested in the students, the friendly people and the community’s commitment to the district.

Muri said all the ingredients are in place.

“… But let me tell you, the work is going to be really hard. We as an organization have a lot to do and it is more work than just I can do as a superintendent. It is more work than our board of trustees can do on their own. It is more work than the 4,200 employees of ECISD can do. It’s going to take all of us in this community to pull together to do really good work for kids,” Muri said.

He added that he was appreciative of the chance to speak to the ECRW because “I’m going to come to you later on and I’m going to need you. We’re going to need you because we have significant work to do on behalf of the 34,000 kids that we’re serving right now.”

“I’m doing lots of listening, so my ears and eyes are getting a lot of exercise as I’m learning about this place in which we live. As an organization, we’re going to finish a strategic plan so we’re going to spend the rest of the fall and into the winter months working on and finalizing …,” Muri said.

That will be unveiled in the months to come.

“That’s going to be our driver,” he said. “That’s going to tell us where we’re going as an organization and it’s going to involve a lot of people because we will do this collectively as a village. If even one piece is missing, we will not be able to attain the kind of success that we need to attain for our kids. But I’m incredibly confident. I’ve seen all the pieces. They’re all here and I know we have the knowledge and the skills and the ability to put them all together. Our opportunity over the next several months and years is to put them in the right places and to make sure that we’re all doing some really good work,” Muri said.