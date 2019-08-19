Teacher shortage, accountability ratings on ECISD agenda

Superintendent Scott Muri will discuss addressing the teacher shortage and Ector County Independent School District’s state accountability ratings during the 6 p.m. board of trustees meeting set for 6 p.m. today in the board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Supplemental agenda material shows Muri will discuss options for campus principals, class size adjustments and additional recruitment efforts. ECISD is more than 300 teachers short.

Class sizes would not change for prekindergarten through kindergarten. Those would stay at 22 students to one teacher.

Kindergarten through second would be 34 to 1 for regular campuses and 25:1 for magnet or choice campuses; for grades third and fourth, it would be 25 to 1 for regular campuses and 26 to 1 for choice or magnet campuses; fifth grade would be 28 students to one teacher at regular and choice or magnet campuses.

Grades six through eight would have a 30 student to one teacher ratio at regular campuses and 31 to 1 at choice or magnet campuses; for grades nine through 12, the regular campuses would be 32 students to one teacher and 34 to 1 for choice or magnet campuses.

The presentation on accountability ratings will compare ECISD to the state and review the ramifications of having the failing schools. This was the first year the Texas Education Agency used A through F ratings for schools and districts.

Eighty-one percent of the districts statewide earned a rating of a B or better. While the percentage of C-rated districts statewide fell from 29 percent to 13 percent, ECISD improved to a C rating with a score of 75from a D with a score of 67 in 2019, the supplemental information said.

Ector County ISD schools earned more D and F grades than the state average on the states accountability ratings. Of the 43 schools in ECISD, 51 percent were rated a C or better, the information said.

By comparison, 81 percent of all Texas schools were rated a C or better. Thirty-three percent of ECISD schools where more than 50 percent of students are identified as economically disadvantaged earned a B or better, the information said.

Schools that earned F grades that will need to implement interventions this school year include: Burleson; Burnet, Dowling; Downing; Ireland; Noel; Pease; Ross; Sam Houston; Travis; and Zavala elementary schools.

Also, Bonham, Bowie, Crockett and Wilson & Young middle schools.

“Bonham failed for the fourth consecutive year,” the information stated. “State law mandates that if one school within a district makes a failing grade for five consecutive years, mandatory state sanctions are triggered, which includes that the TEA replace the district's locally elected school board with state appointees or close the struggling school. ECISD has not decided on what actions to take prior to the mandatory sanctions. Options include an in-district charter or House Bill 4205.

House Bill 4025 relates to “intervention provisions applicable to school district campuses, including the conditions under which a closed campus may be repurposed to serve students at that campus location and the creation of accelerated campus excellence turnaround plans,” Texas Legislature Online said.

A bright spot is that nine schools earned distinctions for a total of 24, up from 18 in 2018.