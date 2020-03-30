Judge Billingsley tries to provide positivity through virtual scavenger hunt

With schools and other businesses closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley said that she wanted to provide some positivity to those being impacted locally.

Her idea: create an interactive challenge that allows people to stay home while also providing something fun and educational. The result: a “virtual scavenger hunt” now known as Judge Sara Kate’s Quarantine Explorers.

“Idle time is never good for me,” Billingsley said. “Instead of sitting around worrying about the COVID virus, I thought I should take a super proactive approach and try to make something fun.”

The explorers all take part in different challenges that are posted on the Judge Sara Kate Facebook page. The first challenge, which was posted on Sunday, was to sing a few lyrics to of a favorite song and post it on that page.

She said the plan is to post a video each day over the next two weeks with a different task from sharing two facts about a favorite game or toy, a place that you’ve traveled or want to travel to and a favorite historical figure.

Those challenges will be posted at around 6:30 p.m. and the participants will have until 7 p.m. the following day to post and show that they’ve completed it.

At the end of the 14 days, the ones who complete at least 12 of those challenges will earn a badge and certificate. Billingsley added that the challenges are for everyone to participate in that’s both fun and educational at the same time.

“I can’t ask people to leave their homes because of the shelter-in-place orders in Odessa and Ector County,” she said. “I want people to get involved and be creative and show off a little bit with their dancing and singing and get them excited about something that’s not home school.”

Billingsley added that the reception to her idea has been positive but has also taken off a little quicker than anticipated.

She got some help to put this plan action with a logo designed by Heather Valenzuela, Julie Prentice as videographer and editor Jeremy McCann. It was a change of course from Billingsley’s original plan of using Snapchat filters but one that worked out well.

“It was so much better than I expected,” she said. “My friends told me that if we’re going to do this, we’re going to make it look awesome.”

Even as she puts that together, Billingsley said that her main focus is to continue to fulfill her duties as 446th District Judge in Ector County.

With the shelter-in-place orders taking effect, she said that she would continue with essential hearings that include temporary restraining orders, protective orders and emergency writs of attachment. Those hearings will be conducted through Zoom.

“If you have an emergency need, we’ll still have those hearings,” she said. “It’s going to be a little bit challenging but there are ways to overcome that.”

As for the fun challenges, Billingsley said that she had about 15 participants in the first challenge and hopes to have more as time goes on. Regardless of the size of the group, she says that she’ll continue to try and find different ways to bring positivity in a world where not much else is doing that.

She added that the entries so far have been able to do just that, especially for the younger kids that aren’t in school.

“The escape for a lot of them is to go to school, see their friends and socialize,” she said. “My inspiration is that we needed something positive and fun to do.

“It was the only thing that I could think of that I could disseminate to people quickly through Facebook and that anyone could play.”