Man charged with assaulting disabled girl, leaving boy home alone

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly hit a 6-year-old disabled girl and left a 9-year-old boy alone in a bedroom for three hours while he went to the grocery store.

Jeremy Wayne Guy was charged April 9 with injury to a child, a second-degree felony, abandoning a child, a second-degree felony, and assault (family violence), a class C misdemeanor.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Feb. 17 to the 5700 block of N. Tom Green Ave., in reference to injury to a child, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

Deputies made contact with the 6-year-old disabled girl’s mother, who was identified as 36-year-old Trista Guy. She stated that after arriving home from work on Feb. 17, the 6-year-old girl told her mom that she went into the bathroom while Jeremy Guy was in there.

The 6-year-old girl reportedly told her mother that Jeremy Guy popped her in the mouth, which caused her pain. Trista Guy also stated that her husband hit the girl in the face with a closed fist, which caused pain, bruising, and swelling on the right side of her face.

Trista Guy stated her husband has hit the 6-year-old girl in the face several times over the past few months, the affidavit detailed.

After speaking with her daughter, Trista Guy reportedly told deputies that her 9-year-old son came to her and told her while she was at work on Feb. 16 that Jeremy Guy became angry with him and hit him on the arm, which caused him pain. She stated her son told her that Jeremy Guy yelled and cussed at him before leaving him alone at home by himself for three hours.

Trista Guy stated her son locked his bedroom door from the outside, the affidavit stated. Trista Guy stated her son talked to his grandmother on the phone the entire time he was locked in the room left alone.

During the investigation, the 6-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were reportedly given forensic interviews at Harmony Home where the girl and boy disclosed information that was of evidentiary value and consistent with their original outcry.

After the girl and boy finished their interview, Jeremy Guy was contacted and he advised ECSO investigators he had legal counsel and refused to comment on the situation, the affidavit detailed.

A warrant was issued for Jeremy Guy’s arrest on April 9 and he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. Guy has two bonds totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.