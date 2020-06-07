BBB: Online purchase scams

Online shopping has risen in the past few years, as more retailers have improved the virtual shopping experience for their customers. However, more online shopping means more opportunities for scammers to target consumers and businesses alike. In the time of COVID-19, online purchases are more common than ever, creating even more opportunity for scammers selling counterfeit or fake masks, sanitation items and health products.

For buyers, online purchases come with a risk of losing money to items that are counterfeit or never arrive. Giving credit card information to an untrustworthy website could lead to identity theft. For businesses, online purchase scams can mean selling to scammers using fraudulent cards. While businesses and credit card companies alike are increasing measures to prevent fraud, it is still a possibility that could lead to trouble for businesses that unknowingly process stolen cards through their payment system.

Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas offers this advice to consumers and businesses to protect against online fraud:

For consumers:

Be alert to product claims. Consumers will search for the best products and deals, now more than ever. Scammers will try to lure them in with big claims stating their products will work instantly or cure ailments. Use your best judgement to determine if a claim is legitimate. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Look for contact info. Search the business’ website for contact information. This information will allow you to reach out to the business directly if there is a problem with your purchase. A lack of contact information is often a red flag of an online purchase scam.

Search for reputable retailers. A trustworthy business will deliver quality products on time. Many businesses are communicating with their customers to alert them to any shipping and delivery delays caused by COVID-19. The best way to find a trustworthy company is to read reviews from past customers, ask friends and family for recommendations, and search business profiles at BBB.org. Additionally, more and more small businesses are offering online ordering, which means you may be able to find a small company you’ve done business with before. It is important to find a secure website to keep your credit card safe from being used fraudulently.

For businesses:

Know the red flags. There are several red flags that could indicate fraud in an online purchase. These include unusually large purchases, repeated requests for rush orders on high-priced items, multiple payment cards from the same IP address and more. Generally, fraud is indicated by several of these signs rather than just one of them.

Be diligent. If you notice multiple red flags, take action to protect your business and your customers. Contact the credit card provider to report suspicious activity, try to reach the phone number provided or call the merchant bank to verify the billing address.

Train your staff. Put policies in place to make credit card purchases more secure. Train your staff on implementing these policies effectively and recognizing the red flags.

With online shopping playing an important role in the day-to-day lives of consumers, keeping businesses and consumers safe is key. For more tips on avoiding fraud, visit us at BBB.org.