Record heat forecast in Permian Basin

Odessans should try to stay hydrated and safe while they are outside today, as the U.S. National Weather Service in Midland is forecasting a record-breaking heat wave.

The weather service stated in an announcement they are forecasting highs between 108 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit across Odessa and Midland, and between 110 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit through the Pecos and Rio Grande Valleys, which they are calling “very dangerous” heat.

Odessa and Midland are currently under an excessive heat warning, a report from the weather service shows, which is a temperature threshold between 105 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Midland International Airport reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday afternoon, which the weather service stated set a new all-time record for the month of August, the previous record being set in 1936 and 1964 at 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some tips have been provided by the weather service for staying safe during the heat wave. This includes staying hydrated and staying in the shade as often as possible for workers outside, and limiting strenuous outdoor activity. Other tips include: