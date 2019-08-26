  • August 26, 2019

Record heat forecast in Permian Basin - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Record heat forecast in Permian Basin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 3:15 pm

Record heat forecast in Permian Basin Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessans should try to stay hydrated and safe while they are outside today, as the U.S. National Weather Service in Midland is forecasting a record-breaking heat wave.

The weather service stated in an announcement they are forecasting highs between 108 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit across Odessa and Midland, and between 110 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit through the Pecos and Rio Grande Valleys, which they are calling “very dangerous” heat.

Odessa and Midland are currently under an excessive heat warning, a report from the weather service shows, which is a temperature threshold between 105 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Midland International Airport reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday afternoon, which the weather service stated set a new all-time record for the month of August, the previous record being set in 1936 and 1964 at 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some tips have been provided by the weather service for staying safe during the heat wave. This includes staying hydrated and staying in the shade as often as possible for workers outside, and limiting strenuous outdoor activity. Other tips include:

  • Stay in the A/C as long as possible.
  • Run errands early in the day.
  • Check vehicles to make sure no children or pets are left unattended.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Monday, August 26, 2019 3:15 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
111°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: W at 11mph
Feels Like: 111°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 111°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 88°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]