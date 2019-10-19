Crane woman dies in accident

A Crane woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 16 at State Loop 338 five miles south of Odessa in Ector County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release said preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Nissan Sentra, driven by Wendy S. Bryan, 40, of Crane, was traveling south on State Loop 338.

A 2012 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Johnny E. Johnson, 54, of Odessa, was traveling north on State Loop 338.

The Nissan entered the northbound lane and struck the truck-tractor head-on, the release said.

Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. The release said it is unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

Johnson was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, the release said. The release said he was wearing a seatbelt.