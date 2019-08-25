Mobile distribution schedules outreach

The West Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry is scheduled to rollout to south Odessa to offer grocery assistance to those low-income families and those who might request it.

Craig Stoker, director of marketing and communications with the West Texas Food Bank, said the mobile pantry is scheduled to be out from 6 p.m., until 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Woodson Park parking lot, 1020 E. Murphy St. Stoker added the mobile pantry is scheduled to be in at Woodson Park every fourth Tuesday of the month.

The event is open to those in need of assistance with groceries, Stoker said, and anyone in the area is invited. He added said the mobile pantry serves 19 counties in West Texas that may otherwise have limited access to a food pantry.

‘We absolutely load them up (with groceries) and make sure they get the things they need,” Stoker said.

In July, Stoker said, the mobile pantry’s distributions covered 13 counties and gave out more than 51,000 pounds of food. Stoker added the average family was given about 65 pounds of food.

During Tuesday’s scheduled event, staff will also be available to help residents who qualify sign up for the Senior Box program. To qualify for the program, residents must be at least 60 years old; have identification to confirm name, age, and address; and a proof of income.

“Just show up,” Stoker said. “We are happy to have anybody.”

Greg Clark, senior manager with the West Texas Food Bank, said the trailer was built by Cruising Kitchens in San Antonio, has mobile refrigerators, freezers, and can be restocked by box trucks if they run out of food. It also has a self-sustaining generator to help with the power.

Clark said the 40-foot trailer has push carts for families, and when it is filled, the mobile pantry can serve up to 120 families.

“It’s been extremely popular,” he said.