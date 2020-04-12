MCH reports first death from coronavirus

Medical Center Hospital has reported its first death related to complications from coronavirus.

The person was a woman in her 30s who was treated at MCH and died Sunday, a news release from the hospital Sunday detailed. No other details were released about the patient.

A release from MCH said that president and CEO Russell Tippin will discuss more about the patient’s death in the daily hospital press conference on Monday.

Ector County had 41 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday. Five positive patients are being treated at MCH with three patients in critical condition. MCH reported its first two positive cases on the virus back on March 29.