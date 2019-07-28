  • July 28, 2019

Sales taxes boost sheriff

Sales taxes boost sheriff

Griffis looks to fresh revenues to hire jailers, open jail expansion

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 5:30 pm

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Facing tough challenges to recruit jailers and open his $25-million jail expansion in mid-November, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is confident the cash-poor county will use its new sales tax revenues to give him the help he needs.

Griffis said he wasn’t disappointed with the jail funding cut in County Judge Debi Hays’ proposed budget because it did not apply any of the $18 million that the new 1.25-cent tax is expected to generate this year.

“With the raises and additions I’d love to see, our budgets would increase by $4 million to $5 million,” he said. “When you get behind, it’s hard to catch up. That’s what our entire area is doing right now, trying to play catch-up.”

In Hays’ countywide plan for 2019-20, she projected $65.6 million in total expenditures financed just by property taxes with Griffis getting $9.2 million for the sheriff’s office, up from this year’s $8.6 million, and $11.9 million for the jail, down from $13.4 million.

However, Griffis said Thursday that the sales tax money is going into a separate fund that’s not shown in the proposed county budget released Tuesday and that voters OK’d the tax last fall to fix rural roads, control illegal dumping and bolster law enforcement.

The sheriff noted that he is having 235 inmates held in other counties while his crowded jail holds about 600. “My expectation is that we will be able to fill our positions and not have to outsource a bunch of inmates,” he said.

“It’ll be a lot more cost-effective. I think everything will be alright because by law, we have to support the jail no matter what. I have asked for 12 percent raises, but I’m hoping it will be 25. I have a good relationship with the court.”

Going up on the jail’s north side, the 421-bed, 65,000-square-foot expansion will require 30 jailers under regulations of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The contractor is Cooper Construction of Odessa.

Griffis said he has 110 jailers on staff and 30 vacancies in the existing jail south of town on U.S. 385 with a half-dozen applications pending from applicants drawn by the controlled climate and their interest in law enforcement. Beginners make $20 an hour. The minimum age is 18.

“We have to make it attractive because we’re not competing with other counties, we’re competing with the oilfield,” he said, adding that finding new jailers and paying overtime to those already there should facilitate the expansion’s opening.

The staffing problem is less severe in the sheriff’s office with five vacancies in the patrol and investigative divisions, which have 46 deputies on duty. There are also four crime scene investigators and four officers who work in civil or non-criminal law.

Griffis said his biggest enforcement challenge is the unincorporated area known as West Odessa, which now has a probable population of 80,000 to 100,000.

Another staffing issue in the spotlight lately is the county insurance committee’s consideration of offering employees the option of declining health insurance coverage and getting a stipend in its place, which poses the concern that some workers might just spend the money and then be caught in a medical emergency.

Ector County Director of Human Resources Pat Patton said Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers posed the stipends question to the committee, which includes Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons, Auditor Randy Donner, Benefits Coordinator Melissa Crow, Childers and Patton, during a discussion about jail staffing and the expansion.

“It’s still under discussion,” Patton said. “It depends on what happens with the salaries for law enforcement. Employees can opt out now, but they don’t get any reimbursement or stipend.”

 

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

