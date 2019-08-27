Citizens speak out at tax hearing

The Odessa City Council held its first public hearing for the proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year, and some residents spoke out against the proposed rate, which will be kept the same but still means paying more.

Assistant City Manager Cindy Muncy stated the proposed tax rate of $0.476601 per $100 valuation would generate about $32.7 million for the city’s general fund. A hearing was also held for the city’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, and Muncy pointed out that the Odessa Police Department’s budget was $29.7 million, and Odessa Fire Rescue’s budget was $25.8 million.

“I really hope that people understand that the prop taxes, they barely cover police and hardly any of fire,” At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean said. “So you get a lot of people that discuss how high our property taxes are, we just want to be sure that people understand that those don’t even cover our public safety.”

Despite the rate remaining the same, it still amounts to a tax increase due to property values rising. The average homeowner would see about a $68 increase to their property taxes for the year.

Odessan Clayton Smith spoke out against the tax hike, and said his parents are currently having a hard time paying for the two properties they own, with his mother working multiple jobs at the moment.

“My opinion is I think that we’re not utilizing the money in the ways we need to,” Smith said. “We need to have a little bit more assessment as to how we’re going to use it and use it a little more intelligently.”

Larry Robinson, who previously spoke out against the city issuing $93 million in debt, spoke out again this week against the proposed tax rate.

“When and if this local econ starts to slide, the residents will be asked to open their purses even wider for the funding of a government that is too involved and cannot adjust quickly, and this will happen as property rates diminish,” Robinson said. “Do not leave it flat just because the word flat does not denote the increase it will represent.”

The final budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year will be approved at the next City Council meeting Sept. 10. Another hearing for the proposed tax rate will also be held Sept. 10, and the final two votes to establish the rate will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Council members also voted to approve a 2.5% increase to the solid waste rate with a 6-0 vote. District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton was absent.

Muncy said this was the first increase to the rate in three years. Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said the city has seen a 37% increase to its maintenance cost for solid waste over that period due to having to outsource mechanics because of low staffing, and the addition of two more solid waste trucks and 1,215 additional dumpsters.

The increase amounts to about a $0.50 increase on residential bills, and will begin to be reflected on November bills. Council members also approved a rate increase for gas rates, due to Atmos Energy increasing their rates by $4.7 million for capital investment projects and salary increases, which will amount to about a $2.48 increase on average to residential bills.

Council members also approved a resolution recognizing the city’s population to be more than 100,000. Planning and Zoning Director Randy Brinlee said his department calculated the estimated population to be 121,768.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, COUNCIL MEMBERS

>> Approved City Council minutes, Aug. 13, 2019.

>> Approved City Council Work Session minutes, Aug. 20, 2019.

>> Approved the request of Collinwood Management Inc., owner, and John Gannon, Inc., agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial on Lots 25-27, Block 3, Industrial Sites (northeast of the intersection of SE Loop 338 and Trunk St.) (Ordinance – Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request by Leeco Energy and Investments, owner, LCA, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approx. 64.46 acre tract in Section 2, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Dawn Ave. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request by Odessa Housing Finance Corporation, owner, LCA, agent, for rezoning from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Multi-Family-One (MF-1) on an approx. 7.14 acre tract in Section 38, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Hunter Miler Way and 87th St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request by Noelle Land & Minerals, owner, LCA, agent, for rezoning from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Planned Development-Office (PD-O) on Lot 20, Block 11, Vista del Norte, 5th Filing (northeast of the intersection of Parks Legado Rd. and La Campana Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request of Alfonso & Ester Leal, owners, JARB Holdings, LLC, optionee, to rezone from Light Industrial (LI) to Single Family-Four (SF-4) on Lots 30-35, Block 1 and Lots 37- 43, Block 2, Galindo Addition (northwest and southwest corner of the intersection of S. Crane Ave. and Martines Pl.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request by JCF, Inc., owner, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lot 5, Block 1, Bridges Subdivision; Lots 1, 3 & 4, Block 16, West Interstate Industrial Sites 3-41; 16.33 acres out of the southeast quarter of Section 32, Block 42, T-2-S; and 17.92 acres out of the north part of Section 41, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southwest of the intersection of Maurice Rd. and S. County Road West) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the Use of $7,538,535 in additional General Fund Revenues to fund one-time supplemental budget requests for FY 2019 (Resolution).

>> Approved codifying the current Downtown Infrastructure and Façade Grant Guidelines used for ODC grants and amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 11 “Taxation and Finance” by adding a new Article 11-4 “Downtown Infrastructure and Façade Grants ” to codify these policy guidelines and criteria, and adding reference to creation of new Design Review Board (Ordinance – Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request of PTCAA Texas, LP, owner, for annexation to the City of Odessa and original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lot 1, Block 1, Flying J Addition (northwest corner of the intersection of Kermit Hwy. and W. Loop 338) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved the request of Betenbough Homes, owner, to rezone from Retail (R) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) approximately 19 ac. [two (2) tracts] and rezone from Special Dwelling District (SPD) to Retail (R) approximately 0.8 ac. tract in Section 35, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (along East Loop 338 between 87th St. and proposed 100th St.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Approved a revision to a City Ordinance that adds a section addressing excessive absenteeism by the Citizens' Golf Advisory Committee members only or substitute an ordinance amendment that will apply uniform attendance requirements to all City boards in City Code Chapter 1, Article 1-7. (Second Approval)