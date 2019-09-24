  • September 24, 2019

Trustees approve tax rate - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Trustees approve tax rate

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:24 pm

Trustees approve tax rate Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approved a total tax rate of $1.17 per $100 valuation during their meeting Tuesday.

A school district’s taxes are made up of maintenance and operations and interest and sinking to pay debt.

The maintenance and operations rate will be $1.06835 per $100 valuation and $10957 for iterate and sinking.

No one attended the meeting to comment on the tax rate.

Legislation passed by lawmakers during the last session compressed the maintenance and operations rate to $1.06 per $100 valuation. That will increase to $1.07 per $100 valuation for the next school year.

The rollback rate, which would require voter approval, is $1.17792, supplemental agenda material said.

With the passage of the tax ratification election in November 2018, the total rate was about $1.28 per $100 valuation.

Although the total tax rate is down, agenda material said homeowners will see an average increase of $62.84. This does not include age 65 and older and disabled homeowner’s exemptions.

The average increase is from the assessed valuation increase, the material said.

In June, the board approved total general fund revenues of a little more than $299 million, almost $25 million more than last year.

Most of the increased revenue comes from an increase in Foundation School funding from the state ($15,012,942) and higher estimated tax collections ($8,470,758) due to an increase in appraised values, the board recap from June said.

Cost increases for this year included staff raises and stipend increases ($10.9 million); TASB salary study adjustments ($2.6 million); an increase in school budgets ($1.7 million); increases in utility costs ($1.4 million); vehicles/buses cost increases ($1.3 million); campus computer devices ($1.4 million); and increased insurance costs ($784,500).

At that meeting, the board also approved, as required by law, a food service budget of about $16.7 million (an increase of $1 million); and a debt service budget of $13.1 million, which was nearly the same as last year, the board recap said.

The board also approved the Optional Flexible School Day program following a public hearing that no one commented in.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said the Optional Flexible School Day program is a way to better meet the needs of students.

Robert Cedillo, an executive director of secondary education, said it gives principals another opportunity to help students to graduate and get state funding that the district is not currently getting for students attending the Community Outreach Center.

Cedillo said it’s also a chance to increase the completion rate.

The application will be sent to the Texas Education Agency, which has 30 days to review it. Once TEA approves it, Cedillo said the program can start.

Last year, the Community Outreach Center served about 80 students.

The program also will be implemented at Permian and Odessa High schools.

The program can be accessed online through Odysseyware at home or in a credit recovery lab at one of the schools, Cedillo said. Those are open form late afternoon until around 8 p.m.

He said there would be teachers on hand to help students.

Howard said Optional Flexible School Day dates back about 12 years and she couldn’t speak to why ECISD hadn’t presented it the board before.

The board also:

  • Approved class size waivers at the elementary level.
  • Approved Chick fil A menu items for middle and high school cafeterias. The recap said the items must meet USDA Smart Snack Guidelines.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]