City could look at impact fees

The Midland City Council is in the process of implementing impact fees to help fund infrastructure projects, and some Odessa City Council members said they’re open to looking at impact fees as well.

Impact fees are imposed by local governments on new or proposed development projects to help pay for the costs of providing services, like water and gas, to the new development. These fees in Midland would be used for fixing roadways, as well as establishing new sewer lines and water towers.

But not everyone is in favor of the fees, as they could be added to the cost of new homes at a time when affordable housing is hard to come by in Midland and Odessa.

“As these new homes are built, it could significantly add to the cost of that housing as much as $5,000 or $6,000 per house,” Midland Realtor Brian Sales told CBS7. “So we want to take a look at that and make sure we are not continuing to increase those prices.”

At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean said she isn’t completely for or against impact fees at this point, and wants to find out more about them.

“We don’t know what that does to the price of a house or a lot,” Dean said. “I think we’re gonna be open to learning about them, but I don’t think anybody is set on committing to do that. I don’t think we know enough about it yet to make a good decision.”

Dean said she had a meeting Thursday with the group drafting a parks master plan for the city, and said they talked about impact fees, and other funding mechanisms, as a way to possibly fund some city projects.

There may be some projects where an impact fee would be appropriate and the developer is willing to pay, Dean said, and possibly some situations where the city could pay some of the fee and have the developer match that to share the cost.

“Right now, we have to be so sensitive to just getting developers in here to build houses, because we’re so short of houses,” she said. “It’s very difficult because you don’t want to do something that is gonna slow down the building of houses. It’s kind of a fine line.”

District 4 Council Member Tom Sprawls was similarly unsure about impact fees, but said he wanted to look at the option.

“You want to look at all your options, and that’s certainly one of our options,” Sprawls said.

District 2 Council Member Dewey Bryant also said he would love to look at impact fees.

“I’d love to take a look at it and see the options available and the formula that you would use or whatever it might be,” Bryant said. “I’d just kind of like to see exactly how to do it, what it’d look like, and go from there.”

District 3 Council Member Detra White said the City Council is certainly interested in looking at impact fees, and said they would probably make the roads in Odessa a little easier for developers, but has only briefly discussed the possibility of impact fees so far. She said the added cost impact fees could have on homes is a concern of hers.

“That’s one of our concerns, because business is business, and we certainly understand that and that’s why we haven’t jumped on to do that immediately,” White said. “I’m not gonna say that it will come up sooner than later, but it’s not anything on our immediate radar.”