ECISD to have more graduates this year

Ector County ISD’s class of 2020 will have 252 more graduates than last year — going from 1,535 to 1,787.

Ceremonies will be broadcast live on the internet and videos will be available afterward, Superintendent Scott Muri told the ECISD board of trustees during a work session Tuesday.

Trustee Doyle Woodall was not in attendance.

The meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, which is also why commencement is virtual this year.

District principals and executive directors will distribute diploma covers at planned times May 18 through May 21. Muri said diplomas aren’t ready yet because the firm that prints them was closed due to the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 report, Muri said ECISD has served more than 900,000 meals since March 17.

“We’ll hit 1 million meals served by the end of next week,” Muri said. He added that ECISD will be up near McDonald’s.

The ECISD Police Department has conducted more than 902 welfare checks and will continue to do those, Muri said.

Some 18,808 elementary and middle school students have logged into Istation, a reading support program.

Muri said those are all individual logins and some have logged in every day.

That includes more than 102,000 hours of reading for those 18,808 students.

On the math side, Muri said EISD has had 15,558 students enrolled in Imagine Math, a software program to support elementary and middle school students.

Students have completed 174,828 lessons and passed 131,693. When a student logs in, Muri said, they do a lesson and take an assessment at the end of the lesson.

Muri said the passing rate has increased from week one to week eight.

The child care center for medical workers at Zavala Elementary School opened last week and Muri said it is serving 37 children.

He said that number continues to increase as more hospital workers find out about it. It will be open until the end of June and he said they will make a decision then.

The family support line has received 116 calls, most of them from students or family members dealing with mental health challenges.

The district continues working with Basin PBS on programming for students.

ECISD@Home on Telemundo and the CW have become “wildly popular.” Muri said the channels have introduced people to a variety of educators.

Muri also reviewed the district strategic plan which started more than a year ago.