  • January 27, 2020

Police searching for truck tractor trailer involved in crash - Odessa American: News

Police searching for truck tractor trailer involved in crash

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 5:47 pm

Police searching for truck tractor trailer involved in crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two people are dead following a major crash that occurred in the late evening of Jan. 25 in southwest Odessa and Odessa police say further investigation showed a truck tractor trailer was involved, a news release said.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., Odessa Police responded to West Loop 338 and Murphy in reference to a major crash.

The initial news release said the investigation revealed that a black Toyota Tacoma, occupied by a male and female in their 40s, was traveling southbound on West Loop 338. Investigation revealed that the Tacoma left the roadway and crossed into oncoming traffic before striking a Dodge Ram 2500.

Both occupants of the Tacoma were ejected and later pronounced deceased on scene. There were no reports of any other injuries. At this time next of kin has not been notified, the release said.

Both decedents were not wearing their seat belts and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759. The investigation continues.

Posted in , on Monday, January 27, 2020 5:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

