Texas Rangers seeking homicide suspect from Pecos

PECOS– The Texas Rangers are searching for a man in West Texas wanted for a murder that occurred Thursday evening in Reeves County, according to a statement released by DPS Friday.

Arthur Ortiz Gallegos was last seen on foot in the 800 block of South Mesquite in Pecos, the release says.

Gallegos has ties to Midland, Odessa and Lubbock, and may attempt to flee to Mexico. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gallegos is described as 5'6" and weighing about 210 pounds. He has many tattoos on his arms and neck, specifically the name “Rosa” under the rose on his neck, the letters “EME” on top of his left hand and tattoos covering his entire scalp.

According to the release, Gallegos is believed to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, and he has no known vehicles.

Members of the public are warned to not attempt to apprehend Gallegos, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Information regarding Gallegos’ whereabouts should be reported to the Pecos Police Department at (432) 445-4911 or Pecos Crime Stoppers at (432) 445-9898.