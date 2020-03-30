  • March 30, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 31 memories - Odessa American: News

LOOKING BACK: March 31 memories

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 4:20 pm

LOOKING BACK: March 31 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: On this date, the Iraan golf team walked off with six matches against Ozona in the Permian Basin golf league, moving Big Lake (Reagan County) into first place in the standings, while Ozona fell to second. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Big Spring. Coming off a 3-1 loss to Lubbock High, the Bronchos were looking to get out of a tie with the Steers for last place.

>> 1973: The San Angelo boys golf team extended its lead at the District 5-4A golf championship at the Odessa Country Club. The Bobcats ended the day with a 17-stroke lead. Playing in windy conditions, San Angelo’s Randy Waterhouse was the only golfer to break 80. … San Angelo, Ector High and Sonora put themselves in excellent position to defend their division crowns at the San Angelo Relays after qualifying a large number of athletes for the finals. … The Odessa High and Permian baseball team returned to action in District 5-4A competition against Abilene schools. The Panthers were preparing to face Abilene Cooper, while the Bronchos were set for a contest against Abilene High.

>> 1993: The Abilene Cooper baseball team earned a 14-5 victory against Permian in a District 4-5A contest at McCanlies Field. The victory solidified the Cougars’ hold on first place in the standings. … The Andrews baseball team was dealt a 1-0 loss to Big Spring in a District 3-4A contest at home. Pat Martinez hit a sixth-inning home run to help the Steers win.

>> 2007: The Permian girls soccer team was getting ready for its Class 5A area round playoff game against El Paso Socorro at the Socorro Student Activities Complex. The Lady Panthers were coming off a shootout win over Granbury in the bi-district round. … The Permian boys gymnastics team clinched the District 3-5A title with a score of 335.65 points.

