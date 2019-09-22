  • September 22, 2019

BBB: September is National Preparedness Month! - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

BBB: September is National Preparedness Month!

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:15 am

BBB: September is National Preparedness Month! By Heather Massey Odessa American

You can never know exactly when disaster will strike, and in the moment, all you should have to think about is getting yourself and your family to safety. That’s why September is National Preparedness Month, a time that reminds us to plan ahead for whatever may be coming. Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas offers these tips to keep you prepared:

Make and practice your plan. Start your emergency plan by discussing these questions with everyone in the household: How will you receive emergency alerts and warnings? What is your shelter plan? What are the best evacuation routes? Is there a communication plan for everyone in the home? The best way to learn the emergency plan is by practicing it twice a year, including with your pets.

Learn helpful skills. Basic home maintenance skills could become lifesaving. Know how to turn off the natural gas and electricity in your home. Be diligent about checking smoke alarms; it is recommended to test them once a month and replace them every 10 years. Homes are also vulnerable to cooking, heating and electrical fires, so visit ready.gov to learn how to prevent and stop them.

Check your insurance coverage. According to FEMA, more than half of all homeowners in the United States lack proper insurance to replace their home and belongings after a catastrophe. Making sure you have adequate insurance ahead of time will save you trouble later.

Build your savings. Having enough money saved up can help cut down on stress when an emergency happens. Consider having a savings account to use specifically in the event of a disaster or emergency and contribute to it regularly. It also helps to have your personal, medical and household information stored in a safe, accessible place. That way, you can take it with you easily in case of evacuation.

Watch for scammers. There will always be scammers that try to take advantage of vulnerable people after disaster strikes. For example, “storm chasers” are contractors who go to areas affected by hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, taking money upfront and delivering poor work or disappearing altogether. They’re hoping stressed consumers make quick, uninformed decisions. Staying up to date on what scams you may be at risk for can help you better protect yourself.

To learn more about National Preparedness Month, you can visit us at bbb.org, or you can find more resources from the Department of Homeland Security at ready.gov/September.

Posted in , , on Sunday, September 22, 2019 12:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Light Rain/Wind
69°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: S at 20mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 68°
Windy, with thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]