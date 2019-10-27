Oilfield Helping Hands reaches milestone of $5 million shared with oilfield families in need

HOUSTON- Oilfield Helping Hands (OHH) has now shared $5 million with oilfield families in need, according to a statement released

Since its founding in 2003, OHH’s mission has been to provide financial assistance to oilfield workers in financial crisis, who live or work in the designated territories of an OHH chapter through corporate memberships and fundraising events, the release says.

OHH has grown from its location in Houston to chapters across the country, including Oklahoma, the Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountains.

“Our goal is to be the premier charitable organization for the oilfield community, and we welcome individual members, volunteers, event sponsors and corporate members to assist us in achieving this goal," Bill Markus, OHH Houston Chapter president, wrote in the statement. "$5 million donated towards helping oilfield families in need is a huge milestone, and we look forward to giving more and to our continued growth. If you’re in need of financial assistance through no fault of your own, we want you to know that OHH is here for you.”

Upcoming fundraising events include the OHH Houston Golf Tournament, Inaugural Permian Golf Classic, Rockies Murder Mystery Dinner and Oklahoma Chapter Sporting Clays Tournament.

“As a non-profit charitable organization, we work in the most economical fashion to maximize the funds available to recipients each year," Gene Pate, OHH chairman of the board, said. "We have expanded from Houston throughout the years, and are continuing to work towards establishing chapters in other areas in the United States as well. We are ecstatic that we have reached $5 million shared with oilfield families – that is what OHH is all about.”