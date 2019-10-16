Superintendent presents look, listen and learn report

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri presented a report on the Look, Listen and Learn tour he’s been on since he started in July that included some alarming statistics and feedback from the community, including parents, teachers and students.

Sixty-six percent of third graders read below grade level in 2019.

Some 16.3 percent of students didn’t graduate with their class in 2018. The percentage went to 20.8 for English learners and 29.5 percent for special education students, Muri said.

Career and technical education students stood an 89.7 percent change of graduating.

First-year principals are more likely to be hired to fill a vacancy at a low performing school, according to the report Muri presented Tuesday.

Based on where a student lives, they may only attend a failing school.

Most teachers decide to leave the school district after their fifth year, which is not unusual throughout the state. Millennials usually last about five years in a given career.

The district has to figure out how to keep teachers on between year five and six.

Although most teachers are traditionally certified, a growing number are getting alternative certifications.

There is an 18.6 percent chance a teacher won’t come back the following year, but 56 percent want to stay in the profession.

Forty-six percent of teachers rated the amount and quality of feedback they received as favorable.

Fifty-one percent of students were living in poverty last year, but in student performance there are poorer districts that do better.

AVID students and those involved in fine arts and athletics have a higher chance of graduating and perform better on tests.

Six and a half (6.5) percent of ECISD students who graduated in 2013 had earned a post-secondary degree or certificate after six years, but 70 percent of the jobs in Texas require post secondary credentials.

Fifty-five percent of the class of 2018 enrolled in college, but there is a 44 percent chance they might not be ready for college, career or the military.

In 2019, 65 percent of kindergarten students were not ready for kindergarten and 57 percent of students who attended prekindergarten weren’t ready for kindergarten in 2019.

Muri also talked about community perception. He said people here think of their fellow citizens as kind, caring and hardworking.

They said there was a lack of vision for the city; crime is a concern; and deep-rooted traditions can be a benefit and a hindrance. A benefit is pride, but hindrances can be the status quo and the Odessa-Midland rivalry, Muri said.

The community is known for its boom and bust cycle and the current growth has put a strain on infrastructure, such as housing and transportation.

People also feel the city has low expectations of itself, that some feel education is not a priority and underrepresented communities are disengaged. But Muri said people feel there are good higher education opportunities and that the quality of fine arts has increased.

Muri said the community as a whole wants to be part of the district. They feel that sometimes vacancies are filled by under qualified people and that there has been a void of leadership.

School safety and crime also are a concern.

“But there are new passionate leaders choosing our district,” Muri said.

Bright spots are AVID and the fine arts, but people are also concerned about the lack of focus on career and technical education, technology and special education.

In the past, some say, the district has been driven by athletics rather than academics. There is a lack of parental involvement; school buildings are falling apart; there is too much focus on standardized testing and not enough focus on preparing students for the future Muri said.

Muri said students, staff and the community agree on the last point.

The community says if the district asks big, it can expect big and the community will deliver.

“Everybody believes we have an opportunity to be really good for our kids. It’s going to take a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Muri said.

The next part is to finish the strategic plan, which will be rolled out in the spring semester, Muri said.

In other business, three students who earned distinction in the National Hispanic Recognition Program were recognized. They included Jason Zubia from Odessa High School, and Clarissa Garcia and Avery Vega from George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.

Trustees approved pool repairs at Permian High School by MNC Superior Pools for a total cost of $459,864. Chief Operating Officer Patrick Young said the pool at Ector College Prep Success Academy, used by OHS swimmers, will be budgeted for repairs next year.

The board also approved an agreement with the DeBerry Group to help the Office of Student and School Support, Guidance and Counseling and the Communication Department produce crisis response materials and resources for staff, students and parents to aid in the recovery from the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

The estimated cost of the contract is $80,000.